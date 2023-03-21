They are days of strep infections in Italy, particularly in Lazio and Rome where there was a real boom. Emergency rooms are filled with worried parents, but streptococcal infection can, indeed should be treated by your personal doctor. It will be precisely this that directs, after checking the symptoms, towards the swab to be sure of the streptococcal infection and start the specific therapy.

In fact strep infection most commonly presents as a sore throatbut unlike others this must be taken care of through the administration of antibiotics. The swab is therefore necessary to determine the origin of the sore throat and how to cure it.

Anyone can make a strep swabbut without the supervision of a doctor or pharmacist a false negative. The reason is simple: the swab must be done by taking a sample from the tonsils, a complicated operation if you are not an expert.

What is a strep swab?

Lo group A strep it is a bacterium which, if present in the throat and on the skin, can lead to cases of infections with minor symptoms, such as streptococcal pharyngitis. There is the possibility of more serious symptoms, such as impetigo, otitis media and scarlet fever, but they are less common. Precisely because of the possibility of developing more serious symptoms, especially in the youngest, it is important to swab. It is in fact essential to understand if there is a need for one antibiotic therapy or less so as not to subject the little ones to unnecessary care.

The strep test, known as a rapid strep test or rapid SBEA test is not painful and you can see the results within minutes. Even if simple, it is often entrusted to expert hands to avoid false negatives.

Where can a strep swab be done?

As Marco Cossolo, president of Fedefarma explained – which has monitored the extra sale of tampons in recent days – the professional sampling of mucopharyngeal exudate is important to exclude the presence of strep and is prefigured with a view to avoiding taking an antibiotic unnecessarily.

To answer the question about where it is possible to make a strep swab, this can be bought at the pharmacy and also made at home. However, this is often not a recommended practice, because it presents more possibilities of false negatives. For this reason it is recommended to swab at the pharmacy trusted or directly from your own medico o pediatrician family’s.

The doctor will use a cotton swab (a throat swab as we have come to know with Covid-19) to rub the back wall of the pharynx (i.e. throat) and tonsils to obtain a sample.

How much does a SBEA strep swab cost?

Il strep swab, which is selling like hot cakes these days, can be easily found in pharmacies. Given the high demand – made necessary by the outbreak of infections and usefulness before starting treatment against the bacteria – it may be a good idea to call the pharmacy to find out if it is available.

Once the presence is confirmed, it will be enough to buy it at price of about 12 euros.