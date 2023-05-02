Where to plant strawberries Clever & compact gardening!

Strawberries are not only delicious, but also very easy to care for. In addition, they can not only grow in large garden beds, but also in small beds as well as in tubs and boxes on balconies and terraces. Also perfect for those who do not have a large garden area available. But these classic planters are not the only options. Strawberry plants can be cultivated in a number of clever and above all space-saving containers and we would like to introduce a few of them to you. Where to plant strawberries

Where to plant strawberries – think about the right location

No matter which way you choose to cultivate strawberries, the right location must always be considered alongside the rest of the care. Many juicy strawberries can only develop if the plants get enough sun. Although the house wall is a practical, space-saving solution, it is only suitable if it is not too shady (which could be possible on the balcony or terrace). Once you have taken location and care into account, you can decide on the following plant variants:

Cultivate hanging strawberry plants

Probably the most space-saving option for caring for plants is the hanging one. In this way you use the height in a limited area instead of filling the floor with pots. You have the choice between hanging baskets that hang from the ceiling, for example, but a vertical garden along the wall is also a great idea. There you can attach frames for boxes and then put the balcony boxes inside. Pipes or plant bags are also suitable for this purpose.

The main advantage of this clever idea is that the plants do not come into contact with the soil and therefore also do not come into contact with pests. Or at least the risk of an infestation is significantly reduced in this way.

Where else can you plant strawberries? How about these hanging variants:

recycle plastic bottles

If you buy mineral water regularly, we recommend that you at least temporarily use larger bottles and then keep them to try out such a plant variant. The bottle necks are perfect for attaching string to them and then tying them to pipes or other fixtures. In the belly of the bottle, cut large holes on two opposite sides, large enough to comfortably plant and water the plant and to give it adequate ventilation. After all, the bottle should not turn into a stuffy greenhouse.

You can find more ideas for recycling plastic bottles here.

Strawberry wreath to hang

Get a wire ring with coir coir and add small holes to the coir coir if you don’t already have them. Fill the ring with soil and plant the strawberries through the holes in the soil. You can fix the individual shoots in any direction with the help of floristic needles.

The wreath may look a bit bare at first. But as soon as the plants are established and have grown, a lush wreath is created with which you can decorate walls – on the terrace, balcony or in the middle of the garden.

Vertical solution for the floor or table

You can also use the height with the help of special containers, which are provided with openings in which you can place individual plants. Such containers can be of different sizes and can stand both on the floor and decorate a table outside like a classic potted plant. Whether you only display strawberry plants in it or combine them with other plants is up to you. All that matters is that you choose plants that will thrive in the same conditions.

Where to plant strawberries – build strawberry tower

You can also build a tower yourself by simply stacking tubs of different sizes after you have filled them with soil. A metal rod going through the center of the pots can provide extra stability. When choosing the pot size, it is important that there is always a sufficiently wide edge free to plant the strawberries in. Or you can do it like you would with the strawberry tubs that you bought ready-made: Cut holes in the sides and plant the strawberries in there. Then the containers can also be the same size.

It can also be narrower by taking a wide tube and making holes on the sides as well. It is advisable to drill the holes in each row in a staggered manner to the previous one so that the upper plants do not take the light from the lower ones once they have grown. The idea also works with square wooden columns.

Use concrete blocks as containers

You can put together a kind of raised bed yourself from such concrete blocks and adapt it to your existing space. It can therefore take up a smaller or larger area as desired and also vary in height. However, make sure everything is stable. Then fill each opening with soil and plant your strawberry plants.