where to see it live and streaming, Verstappen on pole in Monte Carlo

The sixth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled for today at the Monte Carlo circuit. The departure of the Monaco GP is set for 15:00. The sixth round of the new F1 season is broadcast live on Sky channels and unencrypted on TV8.

The Formula 1 race is broadcast live exclusively by Sky. It is possible to watch the Monaco GP on the Sky Sport F1 HD channels (channel 207 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and in live streaming on SkyGo and, upon purchase of the ‘sport pass’, on NOW. The commentary is by Carlo Vanzini while the technical comment is entrusted to Ivan Capelli, Matteo Bobbi and Marc Gené. Furthermore, today’s F1 race in Monte Carlo can also be seen for free on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) with the deferred broadcast starting at 18:00.