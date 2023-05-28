where to see it live and streaming, Verstappen on pole in Monte Carlo

Formula 1 is back on track with today’s GP Monaco race in Monte Carlo. The departure time is at 15.00, Verstappen on pole on the starting grid ahead of Alonso and Ocon after qualifying. Sainz 4th with Ferrari, Leclerc 6th due to the penalty. The F1 race today is broadcast live on Sky TV and streamed on SkyGo and NOW. Free-to-air live coverage is also available on TV8, but the departure time is set at 18.00 to watch it for free. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news
The starting grid of the 2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP
1ª fila: Verstappen (Red Bull), Alonso (Aston Martin)
2nd row: Ocon (Alpine), Sainz (Ferrari)
3rd row: Hamilton (Mercedes), Leclerc (Ferrari)
4th row: Gasly (Alpine), Russell (Mercedes)
5th row: Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Norris (McLaren)
6th row: Piastri (McLaren), de Vries (Alpha Tauri)
7th row: Albon (Williams), Stroll (Aston Martin)
8ª fila: Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Sargeant (Williams)
9ª fila: Magnussen (Haas), Hulkenberg (Haas)
10th row: Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Perez (Red Bull)
Max Verstappen will start from pole position in Monte Carlo, with Alonso in the front row with him. Sainz starts from fourth position, Leclerc instead from sixth, after the penalty.
Formula 1, today the Monaco GP: TV8 and Sky times and where to see it on TV and streaming
The sixth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled for today at the Monte Carlo circuit. The departure of the Monaco GP is set for 15:00. The sixth round of the new F1 season is broadcast live on Sky channels and unencrypted on TV8.
The Formula 1 Monaco GP race starts at 15:00 today. This is the time in which the drivers will start with their single-seaters from the starting grid of the Monte Carlo street circuit to face the 78 laps of the sixth race of the 2023 World Championship. As for the TV times on Sky, already from 13:30 it will be possible to follow the pre-race.
The Formula 1 race is broadcast live exclusively by Sky. It is possible to watch the Monaco GP on the Sky Sport F1 HD channels (channel 207 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and in live streaming on SkyGo and, upon purchase of the ‘sport pass’, on NOW. The commentary is by Carlo Vanzini while the technical comment is entrusted to Ivan Capelli, Matteo Bobbi and Marc Gené. Furthermore, today’s F1 race in Monte Carlo can also be seen for free on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) with the deferred broadcast starting at 18:00.