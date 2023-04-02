The Formula 1 back on stage today with the GP Australia on the circuit of Melbourne. The departure time is at 7 am Italian time due to the time zone. Verstappen starts from pole position after qualifying ahead of Russell and Hamilton. Ferrari back: Sainz 5th and Leclerc 7th after problems in the final of Q3. The Formula 1 race is broadcast live on Sky TV and in streaming on SkyGo and NOW, at 3 pm on TV and streaming for free on TV8. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news.
The starting grid of the Australian GP of Formula 1 2023
- 1ª fila: Verstappen (Red Bull), Russell (Mercedes)
- 2nd row: Hamilton (Mercedes), Alonso (Aston Martin)
- 3rd row: Sainz (Ferrari), Stroll (Aston Martin)
- 4th row: Leclerc (Ferrari), Albon (Williams)
- 5th row: Gasly (Alpine), Hulkenberg (Haas)
- 6th row: Ocon (Alpine), Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)
- 7th row: Norris (McLaren), Magnussen (Haas)
- 8th row: De Vries (Alpha Tauri), Piastri (McLaren)
- 9ª fila: Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Sargeant (Williams)
- 10th row: Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Perez (Red Bull)
What time does the Formula 1 Grand Prix start today
The 2023 Formula 1 Australian GP starts today at 07:00: there are therefore two hours left until the traffic lights will go out on the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne and, after the traditional formation lap, the drivers will start from the grid starting point to contest the third race of this F1 season.
Sainz does not give Leclerc a wake in qualifying: the Monegasque asks for explanations in front of everyone
Australian GP qualifying times and results: the verdicts of the fight for pole
These are the results of the qualifying sessions held in Melbourne which made up the starting grid for today’s race of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian GP:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’16″732
2. George Russell (Mercedes) 1’16″968
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’17″104
4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 1’17″139
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’17″270
6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’17″308
7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’17″369
8. Alexander Albon (Williams) 1’17″609
9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 1’17″675
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 1’17″735
11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’17″768
12. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 1’18″099
13. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’18″119
14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1’18″129
15. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri) 1’18″335
16. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1’18″517
17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) 1’18″540
18. Logan Sargeant (Williams) 1’18″557
19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’18″714
20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) No Time
Leclerc vents against Ferrari and Sainz at the end of qualifying
Charles Leclerc finished qualifying for the Australian GP in seventh place. A disappointing result resulting from an incorrect strategy on the wall and lack of support from his teammate. Returning to the Ferrari garage at the end of Q3, the Monegasque driver vented on the radio about the choices made by the Maranello team and also took it out on Carlos Sainz to whom he dedicated a sarcastic comment: “A shitty Q3, with no preparation laps and the rain didn’t arrive. Big thanks to Carlos for the slipstream, I got some speed and it’s always nice” in fact blurted out the 25-year-old from Monte Carlo, evidently dissatisfied with what had just happened on the Melbourne track.
Formula 1 on TV today: live channels on Sky
The F1 Argentine GP race scheduled today on the Melbourne circuit can be watched live on Sky TV on the Sky Sport Uno channels (channel 201 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport F1 HD (channel 207) with commentary by Carlo Vanzini and the technical commentary by Marc Gené, Ivan Capelli and Matteo Bobbi.
The 2023 Formula 1 calendar
The Australian GP scheduled for today is the third race on the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar which counts 23 grands prix and will end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November.
GP Bahrain (Sakhir): 5 marzo 2023 Saudi Arabia GP (Jeddah): 19 March 2023
- GP Australia (Melbourne): 2 aprile 2023
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku): April 30 2023
- GP Miami (Miami): 7 May 2023
- GP Emilia Romagna (Imola): 21 May 2023
- Monaco GP (Monte Carlo): 28 May 2023
- Spanish GP (Barcelona): 4 June 2023
- Canadian GP (Montreal): 18 June 2023
- Austrian GP (Spielberg): 2 July 2023
- British GP (Silverstone): 9 July 2023
- Hungarian GP (Budapest): 23 July 2023
- Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps): 30 July 2023
- GP Olanda (Zandvoort): 27 agosto 2023
- Italian GP (Monza): 3 September 2023
- Singapore GP (Marina Bay): 17 September 2023
- Japanese GP (Suzuka): 24 September 2023
- GP Qatar (Losail): 8 October 2023
- United States GP (Austin): 22 October 2023
- GP Mexico (Mexico City): 29 October 2023
- Brazilian GP (Sao Paulo): 5 November 2023
- GP Las Vegas (Las Vegas): November 18, 2023
- Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): 26 November 2023
The start time at the Australian GP: what time does F1 start today
The start of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian GP is set for 07:00 Italian time (15:00 in Melbourne). This is therefore the time when the third race of the new F1 season will start. First, however, on the same track, the Formula 3 Feature Race (departure at 01:05 Italian time) and Formula 2 (departure at 03:35 Italian time) will also take place.
The constructors classification of F1 2023
- Red Bull 87 points
- Aston Martin 38
- Mercedes 38
- Ferrari 26
- Alpine 8
- Alfa Romeo 4
- Williams 1
- Haas 1
- McLaren 0
- Alpha Tauri 0
The updated Formula 1 driver standings
- Max Verstappen 44 points
- Sergio Perez 43
- Fernando Alonso 30
- Lewis Hamilton 20
- Carlos Sainz 20
- George Russell 18
- Lance Stroll 8
- Charles Leclerc 6
- Valtteri Bottas 4
- Pierre Gasly 4
- Esteban Ocon 4
- Alexander Albon 1
- Kevin Magnussen 1
- Yuki Tsunoda 0
- Logan Sargeant 0
- Nyck de Vries 0
- Nico Hulkenberg 0
- Guanyu Zhou 0
- Lando Norris 0
- Oscar Piastri 0
The weather conditions for the race
Few chances of rain for the Australian GP race. In fact, according to the weather forecast, there should be no rain on the Melbourne circuit for Sunday 2 April, despite the cloudy sky. The air temperature at the time of the race should be between 17 and 19 degrees. Wind with light gusts from the southwest shouldn’t be a problem.
The characteristics of the Melbourne circuit
The Australian GP race takes place at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. In this third stage of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, 58 laps are therefore covered on the circuit that the drivers like very much, because it is not a simple track and it is varied. In fact, there are several straights, in addition to the one where you start, which increase the chances of overtaking, which is anything but simple on this circuit.
In terms of the braking system, as explained by the official supplier of Formula 1 Brembo, it is an average demanding track for the brakes with only seven braking points and only nine seconds per lap in which the drivers will be called to press the brakes on their single seater. The most critical point is in turn 11, where the single-seaters go from 310 km/h to 112 km/h in just 107 metres, covered in 2.11 seconds with the drivers subject to 4.7 Gs of deceleration. The circuit is semi-city, but the lap averages are still high. The asphalt of Albert Park is one of the best ever if you consider that when the GP in Melbourne is not scheduled, street cars walk on those roads.
To win on this circuit last year was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who preceded the standard bearer of the Red Bull Sergio Perez and the Mercedes driver George Russell. The flying lap record of this track belongs to the Monegasque of the Prancing Horse team (1:17.868) as well as the fastest lap ever made in the race since the 25-year-old from Monte-Carlo did a whole lap in last season’s race of the Melbourne circuit in 1:20.260.
Formula 1 2023, the Australian GP in Melbourne: times on TV8 and Sky and where to see it on TV and streaming
The third race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled for tomorrow at the Melbourne circuit. The start of the Australian GP is set for 7 in the morning. The third round of the new F1 season is broadcast live on Sky channels and unencrypted on TV8.
The Formula 1 Australian GP race begins at 7 am (Italian time) on Sunday 2 April. This is the time in which the riders will start from the starting grid of the Albert Park track to face the 50 laps of the third race of the 2023 World Championship. As regards the TV times on Sky, already from 5:30 it will be possible to follow the pre-race.
The Formula 1 race is broadcast live exclusively by Sky. It is possible to watch the Australian GP on the channels of the broadcaster Sky Sport F1 HD (channel 207 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and in live streaming on SkyGo and NOW (upon purchase of the ‘sports pass’) with commentary by Carlo Vanzini and technical commentary by Matteo Bobbi, Marc Gené and Ivan Capelli. The F1 race in Melbourne can also be seen for free on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) with the deferred broadcast starting at 15:00 on Sunday 2 April.