The Australian GP race takes place at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. In this third stage of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, 58 laps are therefore covered on the circuit that the drivers like very much, because it is not a simple track and it is varied. In fact, there are several straights, in addition to the one where you start, which increase the chances of overtaking, which is anything but simple on this circuit.

In terms of the braking system, as explained by the official supplier of Formula 1 Brembo, it is an average demanding track for the brakes with only seven braking points and only nine seconds per lap in which the drivers will be called to press the brakes on their single seater. The most critical point is in turn 11, where the single-seaters go from 310 km/h to 112 km/h in just 107 metres, covered in 2.11 seconds with the drivers subject to 4.7 Gs of deceleration. The circuit is semi-city, but the lap averages are still high. The asphalt of Albert Park is one of the best ever if you consider that when the GP in Melbourne is not scheduled, street cars walk on those roads.

To win on this circuit last year was the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who preceded the standard bearer of the Red Bull Sergio Perez and the Mercedes driver George Russell. The flying lap record of this track belongs to the Monegasque of the Prancing Horse team (1:17.868) as well as the fastest lap ever made in the race since the 25-year-old from Monte-Carlo did a whole lap in last season’s race of the Melbourne circuit in 1:20.260.