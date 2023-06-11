where to see it on TV and streaming, Bagnaia on pole

After Bezzecchi’s victory in France, MotoGP is back today with the Italian GP race at Mugello, the sixth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. 15. Live TV and streaming on Sky and free-to-air on TV8. Free live streaming is also available on the SkySport YouTube channel. Bagnaia in pole on the starting grid ahead of Marc Marquez and Luca Marini, seventh Bezzecchi. The Ducati rider, protagonist of a dispute on the track with the Honda Spaniard in qualifying, is therefore looking for another victory after yesterday’s success in the sprint. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news.
The starting grid of the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello
- 1st row: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati); 2. Marc Marquez (Honda); 3. Luca Marini (VR46)
- 2nd row: 4. Jack Miller (KTM); 5. Jorge Martin (Pramac); 6. Alex Marquez (Gresini)*
- 3rd row: 7. Marco Bezzecchi (VR46); 8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia); 9. Johann Zarco (Pramac)
- 4th row: 10. Alex Rins (LCR); 11. Brad Binder (KTM); 12. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)
- 5th row: 13. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia); 14. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha); 15. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
- 6th row: 16. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR); 17. Michele Pirro (Ducati); 18. Miguel Oliveira (RNF)
- 7th row: 19. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini); 20. Raul Fernandez (RNF); 21. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas)
- 8th child: 22. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia); 23. Jonas Folger (GasGas)
*3 penalty positions on the grid
The characteristics of the Mugello circuit for the Italian GP
The map of the Mugello circuit where the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP is being held today (source: Brembo)
The historian is hosting the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP race scheduled for today Mugello circuit which is located in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, in the province of Florence. The Tuscan one is a 5.2-kilometre track, with 9 right-hand bends, 6 left-hand bends and the longest straight that measures 1141 metres, which today the riders will have to cover for 23 laps.
According to the technicians of Brembo, supplier of the braking systems of all the MotoGP riders, the Mugello circuit is a highly demanding track for the brakes with three of the fifteen curves which have been classified as very challenging. The hardest braking will undoubtedly be the one at San Donato (curve 1) where the larger engine capacity bikes will reach over 335 km/h (with the Ducatis which could even exceed 360 km/h) and will have to decelerate to enter the bend at a speed of around 89 km/h.
Il track record during a MotoGP race it belongs to Pecco Bagnaia who in last year’s Italian GP completed an entire lap of the Mugello track in 1:46.588.
Pecco Bagnaia will start from pole position in today’s race of the MotoGP Italian GP. The Ducati rider precedes Marc Marquez and Luca Marini on the starting grid who took advantage of the three-place penalty imposed on Alex Marquez to take the front row at Mugello. Part seventh instead Marco Bezzecchi called to comeback.
MotoGP, today the Italian GP at Mugello: TV8 and Sky times and where to see it on TV and streaming
The sixth race of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is staged today on the Mugello circuit. Today’s race in the premier class will be broadcast live on Sky TV and free-to-air on TV8.
The starting time of the MotoGP Italian GP is set at 14:00 today. So now is the time when, after the traditional reconnaissance lap on the Tuscan track, the traffic lights will go out and the riders will be able to sprint from the starting grid to complete the program for the sixth grand prix of the season. First there will be the Moto3 (at 11) and Moto2 (at 12:15) races.
Today’s MotoGP race is broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). The race on the Mugello circuit can also be viewed in live streaming on SkyGo and, after subscribing to the sports pass, also on NOW.
Same TV times also to watch the Italian GP for free: the MotoGP race scheduled for today is also broadcast live on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) starting at 2.00 pm with commentary by Guido Meda and the technical commentary by Mauro Sanchini.