where to see it on TV and streaming, Bagnaia on pole

The map of the Mugello circuit where the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP is being held today (source: Brembo)

The historian is hosting the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP race scheduled for today Mugello circuit which is located in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, in the province of Florence. The Tuscan one is a 5.2-kilometre track, with 9 right-hand bends, 6 left-hand bends and the longest straight that measures 1141 metres, which today the riders will have to cover for 23 laps.

According to the technicians of Brembo, supplier of the braking systems of all the MotoGP riders, the Mugello circuit is a highly demanding track for the brakes with three of the fifteen curves which have been classified as very challenging. The hardest braking will undoubtedly be the one at San Donato (curve 1) where the larger engine capacity bikes will reach over 335 km/h (with the Ducatis which could even exceed 360 km/h) and will have to decelerate to enter the bend at a speed of around 89 km/h.

Il track record during a MotoGP race it belongs to Pecco Bagnaia who in last year’s Italian GP completed an entire lap of the Mugello track in 1:46.588.