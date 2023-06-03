where to see them live and streaming, Verstappen dominates FP3 Sainz fourth

Formula 1 is back on track for the Spanish GP in Barcelona, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz called for a comeback. Verstappen the fastest in FP3, then Perez, Hamilton and Sainz. Leclerc seventh, the start time of qualifying is at 16.00 with the usual format of Q1, Q2 and Q3. Live TV and streaming on Sky, the qualifications will also be visible on TV and free streaming on TV8. On Fanpage.it the latest updates in real time.
Barcelona weather forecast rain
The weather predicts rain this weekend. However, there is uncertainty about when it will rain. Because the rain could arrive much earlier than during Qualifying, and there should also be rain on Sunday, when it could rain during the race.
What time does F1 2023 Qualifying start today on TV Spanish GP times
With the last session of FP3 over, the drivers are now relaxing while awaiting Qualifying which will start at 4 pm. The fight for pole position can be followed live on both Sky (channels 201 and 207) and free-to-air TV8 .
The times of the FP3 of the Ferrari drivers
Also in this session Carlos Sainz finished ahead of Charles Leclerc: the Spaniard fourth, the Monegasque seventh.
The results of the FP3
These are the times of the last free practice session, which actually lasted an hour, but about ten minutes because it then rained.
If it rains in Qualifying, it will be a tire dilemma
Weather could be a factor. And it will be essential to understand which tires will be used on a wet track, but without rain: intermediate or slick?
Max Verstappen the fastest also in FP3
The rain conditioned free practice, which actually lasted around ten minutes, which was enough for Verstappen to get ahead of everyone again. Perez second, Hamilton third. Then Sainz, seventh Leclerc.
- Verstappen
- Perez
- Hamilton
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Russell
- Leclerc
Leclerc and Verstappen also race in the wet
Hamilton left, but he’s the only big man to quit. The others are all on track in Barcelona.
Sainz on the track in the rain
Even Ferrari has decided to take to the track despite the rain, Sainz makes the Spanish fans happy.
In the rain there is only one car
Only one rider on the track in the rain: it’s Lando Norris.
It rains in Barcelona
The activity on the track has not restarted. Because the rain wet the track and nobody decided to go out. It rains and not a little. So everyone in the pits waiting or rather in the hope that there will be changes in terms of weather.
The session restarts, riders back on track in FP3
Once the track has been fixed after Sargeant’s accident, we’re back on track, even if the track is wet and the risk of rain is still considerable.
Red Flag, incident for Sargeant
He lost control of his Williams and badly crashed the American driver, who luckily didn’t report any problems. His free practice 3 is over. Meanwhile there is a red flag.
Sainz rises to fourth place, Leclerc is seventh
The Ferraris also place their lap. Carlos moves up to fourth place, behind the Red Bulls and Hamilton, but ahead of Fernando Alonso and Russell. Seventh Leclerc.
Waiting for the rain, Max is already in command
The rain is coming. Lightning and thunderbolts are seen in the distance. Verstappen precedes Perez by a whisker, then Hamilton and Russell. Waiting for Ferrari.
Formula 1 live, the FP3s begin
The traffic lights turn on. Free practice 3 of the Spanish Grand Prix gets underway. The last hour of practice before Qualifying which will start at 16.00.
Threatening clouds in Barcelona
The weather is changing in Barcelona, where there is a lot of wind and above all very threatening clouds have arrived. The rain can come already in FP3.
F1, where to see the FP3 of the Spanish GP in Barcelona
Practice 3 of the Spanish Grand Prix will begin shortly, exactly at 12:30, and can be followed live on Sky TV only, on channels 201 and 207. Live streaming on Sky Go and NOW.
The times of free practice 3 at the Spanish GP of F1 2023
The final session of free practice 3 of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona will start shortly. It starts at 12:30. One hour of practice before Qualifying, which will start in the afternoon.
The characteristics of the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona
Barcelona is a complete track, it is no coincidence that it is always said (numbers in hand) that whoever does well in Barcelona does well on every circuit. There is a long straight and a series of corners with different types of speeds. Aerodynamic efficiency is key. Starting this year, the final sector has been modified and it has returned to an old layout, the original one without the final chicane.
The results of FP1 and FP2 in Barcelona
In the first free practice session, Verstappen was from another planet, as has often happened to him this year. Max preceded Perez and Ocon, who took a liking to stay in the first positions. Ferrari far away. Verstappen also flew in FP2, Alonso second, Hulkenberg third.
Ferrari seeks redemption in Barcelona
An enormously disappointing start to the season for Ferrari which brought a revolutionary package of updates to the bodywork to Barcelona, with slimmer bellies and new shapes. Updates that have been tried by Sainz. We will see if they will be useful for gaining tenths on the lap.
F1 qualifying today on TV, where you can watch them live and unencrypted
In Barcelona in the mid-afternoon today the Qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix will take place. The start time is pre-set for 16. The fight for pole position, which sees Max Verstappen as the favorite, can be followed live on both Sky and free-to-air on TV8. Live streaming on Sky Go, NOW and tv8.it.
Formula 1 Spanish GP, qualifying live today: TV times on Sky and TV8
This weekend Formula 1 makes a stop in Spain, where the seventh GP of the 2023 World Championship is being held. Today is the day dedicated to Qualifying, which will start at 4 pm. The Qualifying session will last one hour. Fans will be able to follow them live on Sky, channels 201 and 207, and also free-to-air on TV8. Commentary by Vanzini, Gené and Chinchero. Live streaming on Sky Go, NOW and tv8.it.