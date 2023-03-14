Home Health Whether exercise helps prevent Alzheimer’s
Health

Whether exercise helps prevent Alzheimer’s

by admin
Whether exercise helps prevent Alzheimer’s

The benefits of regular physical activity are innumerable, in fact over the years strong scientific evidence has accumulated which correlates physical activity to various benefits: reduction of death from all causes, reduction of cardiovascular diseases, reduction of metabolic diseases, reduction of bone fractures, improvement immune system, increased muscle mass, etc.

To prevent neurodegenerative diseases

It has recently been discovered that physical activity also protects us from neurodegenerative diseases, but how?
Inside our body everything is connected; this is why anxiety often generates stomach pain (and vice versa) or if we are very stressed we get sick more frequently or when we have a foot infection we develop systemic fever.

See also  How is eFootball 2022, a taste of the new way to simulate football

You may also like

PEDIATRIC CANCER, DEXRAZOXAN IS CARDIOPROTECTIVE Pharmacology

Serie A – Milan-Salernitana 1-1: Giroud opens, Dia...

Blood tests for anxiety diagnosis Tanta Salute

Strong shock felt between Pozzuoli and Naples, Bradyseism...

Prevention of hepatitis C, boom in attendance at...

Postponement of the stop to polluting cars, Paris...

Postponement of the stop to polluting cars, Paris...

Which plant partners are best suited for the...

Farewell to Dick Fosbury, the man who revolutionized...

Recipe “Yeast snails with custard blueberry filling” |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy