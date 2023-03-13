The benefits of regular physical activity are innumerable, in fact over the years strong scientific evidence has accumulated which correlates physical activity to various benefits: reduction of death from all causes, reduction of cardiovascular diseases, reduction of metabolic diseases, reduction of bone fractures, improvement immune system, increased muscle mass, etc.

To prevent neurodegenerative diseases

It has recently been discovered that physical activity also protects us from neurodegenerative diseases, but how?

Inside our body everything is connected; this is why anxiety often generates stomach pain (and vice versa) or if we are very stressed we get sick more frequently or when we have a foot infection we develop systemic fever.