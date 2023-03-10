If you have a christening invitation taped to your fridge (or you are the mother of the child being christened) and are wondering what to wear, you are not alone. As with the baby shower, there are no strict dress code rules for a christening. Therefore, in this article, we have prepared some suitable ideas for women for christening dresses, in which they can feel comfortable and look beautiful at the same time.

Christening dresses for women – spring midi

Baptisms are happy occasions, so don’t be afraid to dress for the mood. The larger and more colorful the print you choose, the better. In the spring of 2023 there is a special fondness for clothes in bright colors. So jump on the dopamine trend and opt for a printed midi dress in mood-boosting hues. The best midi dresses offer maximum impact with minimum effort. While summer is all about rainbow colors, dramatic monochrome prints also look chic and stand the test of time.

For a summer christening, add your best sandals and you’re good to go. When it comes to silhouette choice, opt for flowy cuts rather than bodycon dresses. A shirt dress is also a good choice.

If spring were a dress, it would be this black and white leopard print midi dress. Soft and feminine, it features a V-neckline and flowy sleeves. You will be able to wear it many times after the upcoming baptism, for brunch or for a drink in the garden. Wear with strappy sandals or white pumps to complete the look.

This cold shoulder midi dress will be your go-to choice for all kinds of spring events. The swingy skirt and floaty fit ensure a comfortable feel, while the stunning print and pleated details make the dress elegant enough for weddings and christenings.

Go for a shirt dress

One of the most iconic pieces of clothing on the market is the shirt dress. It was first seen in old family portraits, in Hollywood movies and in the royal family in the early 1900’s as a shirtwaist dress. After this brief introduction, you can be sure that it falls under the right dress models for a christening.

Tipp: Shirt dresses are an extremely stylish and comfortable proposition for a range of occasions. They are both elegant and casual. Choose a model that closes with buttons that run the length of the dress, allowing you to adjust the neckline and hip swing as you see fit.

Dress code for the baptism – Some practical tips

Concerned about dress choice or need extra guidance? We’ve compiled answers to some of the most common questions about christening attire.

Can you wear white to a christening? The rules are different from weddings and it’s perfectly fine to wear white to a christening. Traditionally, the person being baptized wears white (or a similar color), but that doesn’t mean the guests can’t wear it too.

Can you wear black to a christening: Again, there aren’t as strict rules for wearing black at a christening as there are at weddings. You can definitely go for black if you feel most comfortable in this outfit. However, when choosing your look, you should also consider the context and theme of the day.

Baptism dresses for women – Can you wear a short dress: As a rule, short dresses and churches do not go together. To ensure your outfit stays respectful whether you’re seated or standing, opt for a knee-high length or longer. If you really decide to go for a short dress, combine it with opaque tights.

Christening Gowns – What to wear as a mother or godmother

If you’re attending a christening as the mother, it’s nice if you’re dressed a little smarter than your guests. It’s not a must, of course, but it’s your day and your child’s.

Choose a floral midi or maxi dress for a casual party, or a structured dress for a more formal event. Bright colors, delicate prints and any embellishment are a bonus.

If you’re lucky enough to be the godmother to the child being christened, you’ll probably be more concerned about your outfit than if you were just attending as a guest. First, talk to the child’s parents and ask them what they plan to wear. Not only will this help you get a feel for what type of clothing might be appropriate, but it will also ensure that you don’t appear under- or overdressed.

An all-in-one dress is always a good option as it offers a finished outfit without having to worry about putting separate pieces together. How you then equip yourself is up to you. If it’s an elegant occasion, wear it with a hat, elegant jacket, heels or a beaded clutch. If you want to take it easy, flat pumps and a leather bag (with enough room for a pack of tissues!) will do.

