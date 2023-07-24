which activity is recommended? – breaking latest news

To lose weight you need both an activity capable of burning calories and one capable of growing lean body mass. It is true that muscle weighs more than fat

Some questions:

1) Is it true that muscle weighs more than fat?

2) Do the physical activities commonly defined as cardio (running, walking, exercise bike, etc) if practiced consistently lead to an increase in muscle mass or not? For the aforementioned purpose, is it necessary to simply do toning activities with weights, elastic bands, free body, anklets?

3) To lose weight, would it be wiser to do a workout which, for example, allows us to burn as many calories as possible in an hour or a toning activity with weights, elastic bands, bodyweight, anklets, etc. which, again in an hour, is less expensive in terms of energy but which over time allows us to increase our muscle mass and consequently our basal metabolic rate?

4) How much water retention can influence a slimming process? Is it true that a body in a caloric deficit initially retains water due to the increase in cortisol? If yes, how long does this last?

5) Is a 1350 kcal diet suitable, in your opinion, for me who is 36 years old, 160 cm tall, weighs 52.9 kg, currently takes about 7,000 steps a day (average calorie 1700 kcal per day) and would like to lose 3 kg?

Answered by Andrea Ghiselli, Director of the 1st level Master’s Degree in Nutrition Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

I’ll try to answer succinctly

1) Certainly yes.

2) Any muscle activity stimulates muscle growth. Aerobic activities give a lower stimulus than anaerobic ones, but still sufficient to tone up and therefore make the muscle grow.

3) To lose weight you need both an activity capable of burning calories and one capable of increasing lean body mass. As we said in point two, however, both make muscle mass grow, albeit in different ways.

4) No, in fact the opposite generally happens: the first weight that is lost is that of the water that disappears. This is why the fastest weight loss curve starts. 5) S. Consider that on average the basal metabolic rate of a woman of her height and age is estimated at 1,300 kcal. very strange that you are not changing the weight. It may be that she is still losing fat, but she is replacing it with muscle. So apparently you are not losing weight, but you are changing the distribution of that weight. We have no evidence of it except for not measuring it. You don’t lower your calorie intake, if you ever increase your energy expenditure with any activity you can afford and like to do, there isn’t one better or worse. However, he can increase the speed of his 7,000 steps by running, if he can. I’ll add a comment: Her current weight is in the perfect half of the normal range.

© breaking latest news