Which are the countries where you shower the most: Italy’s position

Which European states are the cleanest? Where do you wash more? After l’Eurovision Song Festival it’s time for a new ranking, which highlights the habits of the population. The numbers explain in which country the inhabitants take the most showers.

The ranking of the cleanest: Italy commands

Italy wins, with 95% of the population declaring they take at least one shower a day. Behind us is Portugal, with a daily average ranging between 85% and 94%. On the lowest step of the podium, tied, we find Spain and Greece, with an average ranging between 75% and 84%. Further back Bulgaria, Türkiye and Macedonia.