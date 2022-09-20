Recent research has shown that many types of yogurt are harmful to people’s health. Here’s what you need to pay attention to

Let’s find out which are the few that according to the study conducted in the United Kingdom can be consumed without any fear.

In the common sense the yogurt they are often regarded as gods healthy and beneficial foods. Nothing could be more wrong, at least according to a recent study conducted in Great Britain.

The research was conducted by School of Food Sciences and Nutrion dell’University of Leeds and was published in the journal BMJ Open. So let’s see what are the details that emerged from this work and what we need to pay particular attention to.

Yogurt: which ones are harmful to the body and for what reasons

First of all it is important to pay attention to the sugar contained within the yogurt. In fact when it is rich in sucrose it is certainly not beneficial. Unfortunately, however, few pause to read the nutritional valueswhich is why this detail is not always visible.

Dyes e sweeteners are the other two ingredients that just don’t go well with human well-being. The balance according to the researchers, who looked into it well 900 products from the shelves of supermarkets across the Channel is rather catastrophic. As soon as the 9% of the products examined it can be said to be really healthy and therefore not harmful.

Therefore by virtue of this only the natural ones and the Greek ones are “saved”. In both cases they are derived from milk a low sucrose content that is an average of 5 grams of sugar per 100 grams of yogurt.

The other side of the coin is represented by yogurt dessert with an average of 16.4 grams of sugar. In those fruity and organic instead this index fluctuates between 10 and 13 grams. In short, still quite high.

So, if some have the right daily dose of sugars that one person should hire, others go rather above. Abuse can affect your weight and in the long run involve risks such as diabetes.

As a result, experts strongly recommend buy only and exclusively Greek or natural ones. Another useful indication is to always take a look at thelabel in such a way as to be able to understand the essential aspects related to contents of sugars or other unhealthy substances.