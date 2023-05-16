which batches are involved

Three brands of salami they have been withdraw from supermarket shelves for “microbiological risk“. The recall notices published since Ministry of Health date back to Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 May.









Domestic sweet salami under the Mariga brand withdrawn from the market

On Tuesday 16 May, the Ministry of Health communicated the withdrawal from the market of homemade sweet salami Marigadue to “presence of listeria in self-monitoring“.

Il production lot affected by the recall is the 41/2023. The indication of the ministry is to withdraw the product where present.

Loaf of salami from Salumificio Colombo withdrawn from the market

The other two notices published by the Ministry of Health date back to Monday 16 May: one of the withdrawn products is the loaf of salami from the Salumificio Colombo Luigi in Lecco. The production batch, specifically, is the 99L1369. The reason for the recall is the “presence of Salmonella SPP detected“.

The warning for customers who have purchased the product in question is not to consume it and return it to the point of sale.





Sweet salami stick from Salumificio Colombo withdrawn from the market

The Ministry of Health has also communicated the withdrawal from the market of the salami stick of the Salumificio Colombo Luigi of Lecco, again due to the “detected presence of salmonella SPP”. The production lot affected by the recall is L859(1369).









Also in this case, the Ministry of Health has warned those who have purchased the product not to consume it and return it to the point of sale where the purchase was made.

What is Listeria

The Ministry of Health itself clarified what Listeria is: Listeria Monocytogenes is the bacterium responsible for the food poisoning called Listeriosis.

The main route of transmission for humans is food. Children and healthy adults may occasionally be infected but rarely develop serious disease, unlike debilitated, immunosuppressed, and pregnant women (for whom the disease is more severe).









Listeria monocytogenes is able to resist very well to low temperatures and drying, in foods stored at refrigeration temperature (4°C). The bacterium, on the other hand, is very sensitive to the usual domestic cooking temperatures of food.

What is Salmonella

The Ministry of Health has also clarified what Salmonella is: it is the bacterial agent most commonly isolated in cases of food-borne infections. More than 2,000 variations are known.

The salmonellosis are among the most frequent food-borne diseases in humans. Foods of poultry origin, eggs and products, in particular, are the main causes of infection. Salmonellosis affects mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, while carnivores are not very receptive. In humans it mostly manifests itself as enterocolitis.















