Which cheeses are bad for you? Here is the expert's answer
Cheese defines a very broad and diversified category of products whose preparation is also very different from the types but which in any case belong to a category of dairy products, i.e. based on the processing of milk. Cheeses are not “good” or “bad” in an absolute sense, but it is undeniable that some types are less suitable for regular consumption.

A nation like Italy can boast, a bit like few other realities like France, a diversified compendium of dairy products, very often rooted in culture and which are part of even over centenary traditions.

The categories are very diversified, and range from low-fat cheeses, which are mainly fresh ones without or with a reduced maturation, up to those richer in nutrients.

According to most nutritionists, there are two elements in particular that cause a quality of cheese to be considered unhealthy, namely the presence of salt and fat in quantity.

Among the less healthy ones from this point of view, for example, the thin slices stand out which are often made from the “waste” of other forms of cheese to which preservatives and thickeners are added.

Among those richer in salt, aged cheeses stand out, such as provolone, but also pecorino, as well as gruyere, caciotta and gorgonzola. Other elements such as Parmesan or Grana padano are on average rich in salt but in the right quantities they are absolutely useful for the body, thanks to a supply of nutrients such as mineral salts (calcium in particular).

In general, nutritionists indicate an intake of cheese twice a week in quantities not exceeding 50 grams per day as “healthy” and safe. Greater quantities cause an increase in blood pressure and a gradual and worrying increase in body mass if cheese becomes a habit.

