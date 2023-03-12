Home Health Which cheeses can you eat even if you are on a diet?
Health

Which cheeses can you eat even if you are on a diet?

by admin
Which cheeses can you eat even if you are on a diet?

A low calorie diet does not completely rule out i cheeses but it includes the thin ones, let’s see which ones.

Is cheese banned when dieting? No, you just need to know how to choose which cheese to consume, making sure it is low-fat.

Light cheeses

If you are following a low calorie diet or if you simply pay attention to your ideal weight by limiting calories and paying attention to mistakes, you will be pleased to know that it is not necessary to ban cheeses completely. In fact, a series of delicious light cheeses belong to this category, from mozzarella to ricotta.
A balanced diet, in fact, also integrates the light cheeses because these are rich in iron, zinc, vitamins, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium and if they are combined with greens, vegetables and cereals or even fresh fruit, they become a pleasant and light snack.
But let’s see in more detail which cheeses are indicated and low in fat.

Cottage cheese

They are very light and low in calories: on average, 100 calories are counted for 100 grams of product. For this, cottage cheese can be integrated into one low calorie dietca unless their exclusion is linked to other problems, such as, for example, the obligation to follow and respect a low glycemic index diet.
In case you don’t have any problems other than that of choose which cheese to consume as long as it is low-calorie, you can combine cottage cheese with fresh and seasonal vegetables and greens.

Cow ricotta

Which cheeses can you eat even if you are on a diet?

And’excellent alternative to heavy cheeses and tasty is offered by cow ricotta, obtained from the processing of whey (the leftover from the production of cheeses). It’s healthy, light (just 146 Kcal per 100 grams) and rich in protein. Cow ricotta can be used in many sweet and savory preparations.

Smoked cheese

Savory and very good if combined in salads as in other preparations, 100 grams of smoked scamorza make about 210 Kcal less than Greek feta and primo sale.

Read also: Cottage cheese: recipes and ideas

Growth

Which cheeses can you eat even if you are on a diet?
The growing up is a real pleasure, can be spread on toasted bread but can also be eaten on its own. It is rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamin A and provides 281 Kcal per 100 grams.

Quark

And spreadable fresh cheese with a creamy consistency that vaguely resembles ricotta, it provides just 90 Kcal per 100 grams.

See also  LODI Outbreak in medicine, one wing of the ward closed to visits from relatives

You may also like

Long Covid, “a drug against diabetes reduces symptoms”....

Flu vaccination: why it is particularly important now

Cremonese-Fiorentina, VN report cards: Mandragora plays Bonaventura, Barak…...

Depression as a mirror of our time? –...

The new tuberculosis vaccine passes the first tests

piazza della Libertà is transformed into an open-air...

«Italy has delayed the rescue»- breaking latest news

Migrants, Alarm Phone accuses Italy: rescue to the...

Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski reveal how they...

Cancer: what are the most common symptoms?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy