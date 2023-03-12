A low calorie diet does not completely rule out i cheeses but it includes the thin ones, let’s see which ones.

Is cheese banned when dieting? No, you just need to know how to choose which cheese to consume, making sure it is low-fat.

Light cheeses

If you are following a low calorie diet or if you simply pay attention to your ideal weight by limiting calories and paying attention to mistakes, you will be pleased to know that it is not necessary to ban cheeses completely. In fact, a series of delicious light cheeses belong to this category, from mozzarella to ricotta.

A balanced diet, in fact, also integrates the light cheeses because these are rich in iron, zinc, vitamins, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium and if they are combined with greens, vegetables and cereals or even fresh fruit, they become a pleasant and light snack.

But let’s see in more detail which cheeses are indicated and low in fat.

Cottage cheese

They are very light and low in calories: on average, 100 calories are counted for 100 grams of product. For this, cottage cheese can be integrated into one low calorie dietca unless their exclusion is linked to other problems, such as, for example, the obligation to follow and respect a low glycemic index diet.

In case you don’t have any problems other than that of choose which cheese to consume as long as it is low-calorie, you can combine cottage cheese with fresh and seasonal vegetables and greens.

Cow ricotta

And’excellent alternative to heavy cheeses and tasty is offered by cow ricotta, obtained from the processing of whey (the leftover from the production of cheeses). It’s healthy, light (just 146 Kcal per 100 grams) and rich in protein. Cow ricotta can be used in many sweet and savory preparations.

Smoked cheese

Savory and very good if combined in salads as in other preparations, 100 grams of smoked scamorza make about 210 Kcal less than Greek feta and primo sale.

Growth

Read also: Cottage cheese: recipes and ideas



The growing up is a real pleasure, can be spread on toasted bread but can also be eaten on its own. It is rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamin A and provides 281 Kcal per 100 grams.

Quark

And spreadable fresh cheese with a creamy consistency that vaguely resembles ricotta, it provides just 90 Kcal per 100 grams.