Which companion plants are bad neighbors for peppers?

There are numerous ways to create neighborhoods in the garden with compatible plants, but which ones are bad neighbors when it comes to peppers? Companion planting usually consists of giving the vegetables to be grown the best possible environment. Some plant varieties also attract beneficial insects such as pollinators or prevent the growth of harmful weeds. In addition, there are also certain varieties that could prevent their neighbors from healthy growth in a mixed culture. Learn more below to prevent growing mistakes and get a better harvest from your pepper plants.

What needs to be considered in order to avoid bad neighbors with peppers?

There are many inexperienced gardeners who plant their beds without considering whether companion plants can grow together. Sometimes you accidentally plant the wrong garden plants together and then find that they don’t thrive as expected. Namely, some unsuitable collaborations tend to compete for resources and ultimately limit growth or eliminate each other. Essentially, when it comes to growing peppers, the popular vegetable can be paired with numerous plants. Neighborhood with some herbaceous plants will even repel unwanted bugs in the garden in hopes of yielding better harvests.

In addition, it is advisable to plan pepper cultivation in advance so that you can optimally protect and thrive in your garden bed. You are welcome to do this during the winter months so that you are prepared for spring. However, if you are just starting out, there are a few factors to consider. This will prevent any damage to your crops.

The list that includes bad neighbors in peppers is smaller compared to the suitable plant companions. However, while pepper plants have far more friends than enemies, there are still some they don’t pair well with. So try not to plant the vegetables next to the following crops. In this way, you enable the plants to absorb the necessary soil nutrients and attract the right types of insects.

What plant varieties not to grow with pepper plants?

Although you can add the following plants to the same garden, these should be spaced appropriately from peppers to avoid potential problems. In fact, it’s not proven that certain strains somehow affect pepper growth. However, as a rule of thumb, don’t grow peppers near cruciferous plants like cabbage. This includes other cabbages like broccoli and cauliflower, as peppers prefer slightly different soil acidity. Cultivation with fennel is also not advisable, as it is said to prevent the pepper plants from growing.

One of the theories is that you should avoid growing eggplant and tomatoes next to pepper plants. However, these plants actually thrive together as long as they are rotated. This is because plants from related families are susceptible to similar pests and diseases and need the same nutrients. However, they should not grow in the same place year after year, lest they become a feeding ground for pests. Accordingly, this can be prevented by rotating the growing location for plants from the same family every three to four years. Here is a detailed list of inappropriate pepper companion plants to avoid.

This is how you can prevent bad neighbors in the garden for peppers

First and foremost, you should know that herbs next to your pepper plants will keep thrips and flies away while attracting beneficial insects. Such herbs are, for example, basil, chives, dill, marjoram, oregano, parsley and rosemary. Plant a vegetable patch with other complementary vegetables as well, such as beets, carrots, Swiss chard, cucumber, eggplant, lettuce, radishes, spinach, and tomatoes. Otherwise, the following plant varieties should be avoided as neighboring plants for peppers.

fennel – This is actually the type of plant that almost no others get along with. In addition, fennel vegetables are not particularly good companions for vegetable garden plants. It attracts certain insects and pests. This means it can be a deterrent, but only if planted well away from your veggies. This is a plant strain that can stunt the growth of pepper plants by depleting the nutrients they need to thrive. Otherwise, fennel is very nutritious and tasty.

