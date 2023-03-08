Face everyday life without complaints, the traditional Thai massage for body regeneration

Thai Massage Stuttgart – Kitty’s Thai massage

What ailments does the Kittys Thai Massage in Stuttgart relieve?

Face everyday life without complaints, the traditional Thai massage for body regeneration.

The five most common diseases in Germany include: diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis and respiratory diseases. While diabetes is a result of malnutrition or overnutrition, obesity and osteoporosis can also be attributed to diet. A high level of obesity is therefore often associated with joint pain and diabetes. Likewise, postural problems and constant sitting can also lead to such clinical pictures. The fact that fewer and fewer children are doing sports and eating poorly is an alarm signal for society as a whole. Physicians, nutritionists and other health-related professions demand that every individual treat their bodies responsibly. The same applies to the mind and psyche, which are directly related to physical health. In addition to body regeneration after work and training, according to the experts, it is important to exercise regularly, reduce stress, eat well and have regular massages. For the latter is the KITTYS THAI MASSAGE STUTTGART exactly the right contact person.

NEW: DATES & VOUCHERS STRESS-FREE ONLINE BOOK IN STUTTGART.

Kitty’s Thai massage Stuttgart – tradition that obliges

The traditional Thai massage is a massage that achieves a healing effect through a combination of relaxation, stretching and massage techniques. The Thai massage, known worldwide as “ancient, healing touch”, thrives on the experience of previous generations, which can be traced back to the 5th century BC. While the authorship can be attributed to the Indian doctor Jivakar Kumar Bhaccha, the traditional Thai massage further optimizations in the following years. Buddhist monks were involved, as was Indian Ayurveda, which in combination was able to reconcile body, mind and soul. The practical application of yoga and meditation is therefore one of the greatest potentials that Thaimassage Stuttgart would like to benefit from.

In our house, the massage is carried out exclusively by certified and qualified professionals. They have a degree from the “Thai Traditional Medical Service Society” and may only do so as such Thai Massage carry out. In the next section you will find out which massage techniques are ultimately used by our very well-trained team of employees and what advantages you can expect from them.

What ailments are relieved by traditional Thai massages in Stuttgart?

The Thai massage is carried out according to traditional Asian teachings and refers to the Ayurvedic knowledge of energy lines. These also play a major role in acupuncture and are primarily stimulated by the pressure point massage. These are so-called nadis, which are connected to one another by acupuncture points or nodes. In this context, the combination of acupressure and stretching leads to increased blood circulation and thus increased oxygen transport within the connective tissue, the skin and the underlying muscles. The additional irritation of the bones and tendons is a boon, especially for osteoporosis patients.

At the same time, the massage in Stuttgart can alleviate the following clinical pictures:

Your breathing is also intensified due to the better blood circulation in the body tissue. The different yoga and massage techniques have been proven to relieve pain, which in addition to joint pain also includes headaches, migraines and back pain belong. We can therefore only recommend our Thai massage in Stuttgart to every office employee. We can also recommend our massage program to people who suffer from insomnia, diarrhea, nausea and constipation. Regenerate your body now and lead a more conscious and healthier life. One possibility is the KITTYS THAI MASSAGE STUTTGART.

Kitty’s Thai Massage Stuttgart: Traditional Thai massages for her, him and your partner in Stuttgart.

Contact

Kitty’s Thai Massage

Michael Kammer

Unterländer Strasse 73 A

70435 Stuttgart

071193309680

