There are many ways to approach this question, but when you compare health care spending per capita across different OECD countries, the answer is: much more expensive.

As Statista’s Katharina Buchholz illustrates in the chart below, US health care spending per capita (including public and private, as well as mandated and voluntary) is higher than anywhere else in the world, while Germany, in second place , still has a strong detachment.

On average, healthcare costs in the United States amounted to $12,318 per person in 2021. In Germany, that figure stands at $7,383, 40 percent lower. However, the United States lags behind other nations in several aspects, such as life expectancy and health insurance coverage.

High healthcare costs are the norm in German-speaking countries, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries. Costs are somewhat lower – around $5,000 per capita – in France, Canada, the UK, Australia and Japan. Among developed countries, per capita healthcare costs were lowest in Eastern Europe. Italy spends just under half of Germany’s per capita, a sensational effect of austerity policies and decades-long cuts.

During the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare costs have started to grow faster in OECD countries. The graph therefore only includes the numbers from 2021 for better comparability.



