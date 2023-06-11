Which diet makes you sleep better? The answer of science

Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you… how you sleep! While it is true that diet has a significant impact on our general health, according to some Swedish researchers what we eat can also influence the quality of sleep. Hence the question: is there a better diet for good sleep?

Actually, according to a study by the University of Uppsala (Sweden), published on The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, more than a specific diet, it is the quality of the diet that affects the quality of sleep. “Both poor diet and poor sleep increase the risk of several diseases,” explains Jonathan Cedernaes, lead author of the study. “Because what we eat is so important to our health, we thought it would be interesting to investigate whether some of the health effects of different diets might involve changes in sleep patterns.”

The diet for better sleep: the study — The researchers recruited 15 male individuals with no pre-existing medical conditions and randomly fed them a high-fat/sugar diet or a low-fat/sugar diet. They were not told in advance what kind of diet they would be following, and all participants were instructed to maintain usual sleep habits – 7 to 9 hours a night – and to keep a diary, where any changes in sleep were recorded.

Although the 15 volunteers slept the same number of hours on both diets, the researchers found differences in sleep quality. “In particular, we looked at slow-wave activity, a measure that may reflect how restorative deep sleep is,” comments Cedernaes. “Curiously, we saw that deep sleepers showed less slow-wave activity when participants ate junk food, compared to consuming healthier food. In essence, the unhealthy diet led to less sound sleep.” See also Breast cancer: the 5 most ignored signs by women according to a US study

the importance of slow wave sleep — It’s not a detail. Sleep medicine experts say that slow wave sleep, also known as deep sleep, plays an important role in restoring the brain and consolidating memories. It consists of stage 3 of NREM sleep, usually lasting between 70 and 90 minutes and occurring during the early hours of the night.