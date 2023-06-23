Which electric cars can now be bought for between 6,000 and 10,000 euros with many advantages and few disadvantages

Motorists interested in exploring the environment of electric cars without excessive investment, they still have the option of turning to the used market. It currently offers numerous opportunities for used vehicles at attractive prices, including those between 6,000 and 10,000 euros. Let’s dive into everything:

Why buy an electric car Disadvantages of buying an electric car Which models to buy between 6,000 and 10,000 euros

Why buy an electric car

The electric car delivers numerous economic advantages, as well as significant practical benefits. In particular, they are distinguished by low refueling costs. Recharging an electric car results in considerable savings compared to refueling a traditional car. For those who are more concerned with economics, this is probably the most significant advantage of the electric car.

Electric cars require one lower maintenance. The electric motor, although an innovative technology, is characterized by simpler mechanics and fewer components than the heat engine. As a result, a battery-powered vehicle costs up to 35% less to maintain than an equivalent petrol-powered vehicle.

Electric cars also benefit from purchase contributions. The range of models on the market is constantly growing. In response to the stringent emission regulations imposed by the European Union, more and more car manufacturers are introducing an increasing number of battery-powered vehicles. Many of these automakers have already planned to phase out internal combustion vehicles in the next few years.

Disadvantages of buying an electric car

Today electric cars are an important and consolidated component of the market. Despite the progress, this technology still faces some critical issues that are not completely convincing. One of the main challenges is thelimited autonomy of electric cars compared to diesel, petrol and hybrids. This limitation prevents the use of electric cars for long journeys due to the scarcity of charging stations along the highways. As a result, environmentally friendly vehicles are less attractive to those who frequently have to undertake long journeys for personal or professional reasons.

Another challenge to face is i recharge times. Currently they are often incompatible with people’s hectic pace of life. Having a wallbox installed in your home addresses some of this issue, as the car can be charged overnight and be ready to use in the morning. Alternatively, you can rely on applications such as MyNextMove, which allows you to locate the closest charging stations. To optimize recharging times, it is advisable to park the car in a car park equipped with an electric recharging column, in order to ensure that the vehicle is fully charged upon departure.

Which models to buy between 6 thousand and 10 thousand euros

Dacia Spring, one of the newest electric cars, is positioned well in the ranking of low-cost used cars. With prices starting at 10,000 euros, this small 44.8hp battery-powered five-door can go up to 16,000 euros for the most recent models. The used market offers a good number of for sale listings with relatively low average mileage.

Another electric car classic is the Renault Zoe, a French compact produced since 2012 which has also achieved considerable success in Italy. The used market offers numerous sales announcements for this model. Prices for the first examples start at 8,500 euros, while the models prior to the 2017 restyling can go up to 12,000 euros.

Among the most interesting models of electric cars is the Mitsubishi i-MiEV. This vehicle, with a 67 HP engine and a nominal 16 kWh battery, has prices ranging from 6,500 euros up to 12,000 euros.

The first generation of Nissan Leafproduced from 2010 to 2017, has played a fundamental role in the diffusion of electric cars all over the world. This compact five-door from 109 HP can be purchased used starting from 8,000 euros, while for the more recent models and in good condition it can go up to 15,000 euros.

Smart fortwo electric drive, produced from 2012 to 2015, it is the second cheapest electric car available on the used market. The first versions of the electric Smart (75 HP) are relatively rare on the used market, but with a little patience it is possible to find some starting at 7,500 euros. Newer models or those with less mileage can be offered for around 10,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

