Which fertilizer for lemon tree? These home remedies are useful

Which fertilizer to use for lemon tree? Can you fertilize it with home remedies? Does the lemon tree benefit from the coffee grounds?

With its delightfully fragrant flowers and beautiful, glossy foliage, the lemon tree is a favorite plant of many gardeners. It does require a bit of maintenance, but it’s well worth it to grow your own delicious lemon fruit. The heat-loving plant can only be grown in pots in this country and it is therefore even more important to use the right fertilizer for lemon trees.

Which fertilizer for lemon tree?

The lemon tree needs various nutrients to grow strong and healthy and to produce lots of fruit. However, its needs vary depending on whether it is a young plant or not. Cultivation is not always easy, however, and fertilizing will help make it more productive and bountiful. Here you will find the different ways to provide your lemon tree with the necessary nutrients.

What nutrients does the lemon tree need?

First of all, every lemon tree needs the three most important elements for each plant.

Nitrogen promotes the growth of leaves and branches. In lemon trees, it has an effect not only on growth but also on fruiting and is therefore the most important element for the plant.

Phosphor ensures better resistance of the tree to weather conditions and pests.

Potassium promotes flowering and fruiting.

In addition, the Mediterranean plant needs some minerals and trace elements.

Eisen: The vitality and health of the citrus tree depends on the iron content, as the fruits are quite susceptible to iron deficiency.

Magnesium plays a role in fruit formation and is therefore also of great benefit to the plant.

Fertilize lemon tree with vinegar solution

The lemon tree thrives best in soil with a pH of 5.5 to 6.5. In alkaline soils with a pH of 7.0 and above, the iron in the soil is no longer available to the plant, leading to iron deficiency or what is known as chlorosis. To recognize this disease, pay attention to yellowing of the leaves between the veins.

One can combat chlorosis by improving soil pH. To do this, mix 70 ml of white vinegar with 2 liters of water and water the lemon tree with it.

To increase the iron content in the soil, you can also make nettle manure yourself and irrigate the lemon tree with it. Dilute 1 part nettle manure with 10 parts water and water the plant every 15 days.

Use banana peels as fertilizer

Lemons don’t live on nitrogen alone. When the first fruits are ripe, we should reduce the nitrogen in favor of potassium and phosphorus. Banana peels can be added to compost or used as a mulch around the base of the tree as they are a good source of potassium for the lemon tree.

Just scrape away the mulch from under the tree and bring some banana peels around the trunk. Then reapply the mulch to allow the shells to rot.

Are Coffee Grounds Good for Lemon Trees?

Used coffee grounds are not just a waste product that should just be thrown in the trash. The organic matter still contains nitrogen and other nutrients like potassium and phosphorus that you can add to your citrus tree.

It still contains traces of caffeine and therefore serves as an effective pest control agent.

In order to provide your lemon tree with its natural fertilizer, you should first let the coffee grounds rot in a compost heap before using it. Note that it takes two to three months to fully decompose. Composted coffee grounds contain a higher dose of nitrogen, which speeds up the growth and development of the lemon tree.

Then sprinkle the compost with the coffee grounds incorporated around the base of the tree every two months. Spread it 5 cm away from the tree trunk to avoid possible damage.

Which fertilizer for lemon tree? lawn clippings

Grass clippings are rich in nitrogen and other important nutrients. It also provides plenty of organic matter that improves soil structure and retains moisture in the soil.

If you want to fertilize the lemon tree with lawn clippings, you should first make sure that it does not contain any weed seeds.

Cut the fresh grass and leave it in the sun for a while. Then wrap it around the base of the lemon tree by not touching the trunk to avoid fungal diseases.

If you cover the lawn clippings with a layer of compost, they will decompose much faster and the valuable nutrients will be utilized more quickly.

Green manure with lupins

As mentioned earlier, lemon trees need a lot of nitrogen, especially in early spring when they are recovering from the winter and producing new leaves and lots of flowers.

You can make a good nitrogen fertilizer yourself from dried lupins.

Get 120g of dried lupins, enough for fertilizing one square meter. Grind and sprinkle them evenly around the tree. As they decompose, they enrich the soil and improve its structure.

When should the lemon tree be fertilized?

The fertilization of the lemon tree should start from late winter or early spring. Monitor carefully how your natural fertilizer affects your tree over time. You can then slightly adjust the additions to get the best results.

Keep in mind that over-fertilizing with a natural remedy is pretty much impossible, so over-fertilizing with home remedies is very unlikely to harm your lemon tree.

It needs nutrients to form new branches and leaves, but also to flower and bear fruit. Therefore, it should be fertilized from March to October, throughout the growing season. Therefore, fertilize it every 4 to 6 weeks. From November to February, the lemon tree is in a dormant phase and the fertilizer application should be stopped.

Before you fertilize your lemon tree, water it thoroughly to avoid burning the roots.

To find the best time to fertilize your lemon tree, you should consider the physical condition and growth of the tree. A tree that has dark green foliage and bears fruit often does not need fertilizer.

Avoid adding fertilizers once the lemon tree is planted. Many potting soils already contain some fertilizer, so additional fertilization can do more harm than good. Allow the tree to acclimate to the new environment, water well and fertilize for the first time a few weeks later.

