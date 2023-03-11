After the cold winter months, nature awakens to new life in spring. Lots of plants are starting to grow, new seedlings are sprouting up and it’s time to plant some summer bloomers too. For many gardeners, spring bulbs are a quick fix for bare patches in beds. Find out here which flower bulbs to plant in March to enjoy magnificent blooms in summer.

Which flower bulbs should you plant in March?

The flower bulbs planted in spring provide the most beautiful colors in the garden with a minimum of effort. Hide them among the perennials to create a fuller bed, or create a particularly colorful bulb garden to impress your neighbors. Many of these flower bulbs are also ideal for pots, with which you can beautify your terrace or balcony.

Plant the dragon arum (Calla palustris).

Dragonwort bulbs are planted in the ground in spring, when there is no longer any danger of frost and the ground has warmed to at least 18°C. They should be planted in full sun or partial shade. If you choose large, firm bulbs, you will get large plants and lots of flowers. The smaller bulbs are also growing and flowering, but not as vigorously.

This summer bloomer is a fast grower, so you should see the first sprouts about two weeks after planting. Flowers will follow in 13 to 16 weeks, depending on the strain. You can grow a mix of early, mid, and late strains for a steady flow of flowers.

Which flower bulbs to plant in March? The Begonias

The magnificent begonias can grow upright or hanging, depending on the variety, making them suitable for a wide range of displays. They bloom in bright shades of red, pink, coral, yellow and orange that cater to all color desires.

Begonias do best when planted in March. Choose a spot where the soil drains well and the plants are in partial shade. They do well in shady areas of the garden, under trees or in pots on the patio.

Loosen the soil a bit and plant the bulbs by simply tucking them in without completely covering them. Plant them 20 to 30 cm apart, with the indented side, where the leaf shoots form, facing up.

The bright, late-blooming dahlias

Dahlias are stunningly beautiful late bloomers that bloom in a variety of colors from mid-summer to autumn.

Plant the bulbs in pots in March and keep them indoors to bring the season forward. Transplant them outdoors a few days after the tomatoes as they do not tolerate cold soil.

They require fertile, moist but well-drained soil and a sunny, sheltered spot.

Which flower bulbs to plant in March: The tuberose

The fragrant, showy blooms in late summer prompt many to plant the tuberose in their garden. Her strong, alluring scent increases her popularity even more. When you smell these beauties, you’ll understand why. The large white flowers appear in clusters on the stems that grow up to 1 m tall.

Plant tuberose bulbs in spring when there is no longer any danger of frost. Plant them 5 to 10 cm deep and 15 to 20 cm apart in well-drained soil in a sunny spot. Keep the soil evenly moist before and during the flowering period in late summer.

When to grow the Agapanthus

These dramatic, sun-loving bedding plants produce large spherical flower heads, mostly in beautiful shades of blue, from mid-summer. They sway on tall stalks above clumps of strap-like foliage.

Growing agapanthus from bulbs is a matter of preparation and timing. Its bulbs should be planted in spring when there is no longer any danger of frost. Soil preparation is also crucial. The soil should be well drained and the bulbs need full sun to thrive at their best. Many varieties also thrive in tubs.

Grow lilies of the valley in March

The lily of the valley is a woodland plant with attractive green foliage and tiny, bell-shaped, white or pink flowers. It is a low-growing, spreading plant that appears in late spring year after year. The flowers are bell-shaped and appear as a cluster on one side of a leafless stem and last about three weeks. They are white or soft pink and they are famous for their fabulous fragrance. The leaves are at the base of the plant.

As the bulbs have difficulty establishing themselves outdoors in cold, wet soil, they should be planted in pots first. Soak them in water for half an hour and then plant them in individual pots until May when they can be planted in their permanent location.