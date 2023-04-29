Which flowers are bee friendly? 17 beautiful bloomers

Bee populations have been declining steadily in many regions in recent years. But as gardeners, we can do our part by providing these important pollinators with the best nutritional sources. Find out which flowers are bee-friendly and suitable for your garden beds in this article.

Which flowers are bee friendly?

Our gardens are particularly important to bees as they provide them with the nectar and pollen that pollinators need to thrive. However, bees are also useful for us, since without them most vegetables will not grow and flowering plants will not survive. Check out these beautiful flowers to attract the unique pollinators to your garden and grow a variety of shapes and sizes in your garden.

What are the best early bloomers for bees?

Late winter and early spring, when most of nature is still asleep, is the hardest time for pollinators to find enough food. The best early blooming flowers we can consider are as follows.

Native to the Caucasus, the plant has strap-shaped foliage and light blue flowers that provide food for pollinators. Winterlinge are the first sign of spring. They bloom when hardly anything else is blooming and are an important source of nectar and pollen for honey bees.

These early bloomers are a sure sign of spring with their bright flowers in shades of yellow and orange. Snowdrop: This flower blooms in spring and serves as a source of nectar for the bees. It often appears when there is still snow and is very easy to care for.

They are an excellent source of food for bees in spring and combine very well with other flowering bulbs. checkered flower: It only has a short flowering period, but since it blooms very early, it provides a valuable food source for honey bees and bumblebees.

Which flowers are bee friendly: Summer bloomers

Many plants are beautiful to look at but useless to bees. Here we’ve rounded up the best summer bloomers that pollinators love.

The dense clusters of small, double-lipped flowers attract a variety of pollinators, as do the aromatic green leaves. This flower provides high quality nectar and pollen between April and October and is one of the best bee supporters. Astern (Sternblumen): There are many types of asters that bloom in summer or fall. But they are all bee-friendly and are ideal for the garden.

Bees can often be seen buzzing busily around the distinctive central umbels of this flower, visiting each bloom for a feast of nectar and pollen. Its long flowering period ensures that the bees are well taken care of for months. Zinnie: Add some color to your garden with the multicolored zinnias. They are very easy to care for once established. To keep them in bloom, periodically remove wilted flowers.

These summer and fall bloomers are not only rich sources of nectar and pollen for bees, but they also have healing properties for pollinators. Start sowing after the last frost and enjoy the cheerful blooms all summer long. Just be careful not to choose hybrid varieties as they don’t shed pollen. bluebell: This plant delights people and bees alike with its long flowering period. It transforms the garden into a white or violet sea of ​​flowers in summer and is also very easy to care for.

They are becoming increasingly popular in modern garden design because they require little maintenance and are not only grown in beds, but also in tubs and pots as balcony plants. They form eye-catching flower spikes, which are particularly popular with bumblebees, but also with wild bees and honey bees. Lantana: This superb plant has an unusual ability to change the color of its flowers. So if you can’t decide between orange, red or yellow, this plant is the best choice for you. And the bees love it too as it blooms from May to October and is an excellent food source for them.

The best flowers for bees in late autumn

Bees are active until the weather cools in late autumn. So remember to plant some late bloomers in your flower beds as well.