Which flowers to plant under trees for a bloom in the garden

Not only can you arrange your garden in sunny locations, but you can also plant trees so that you can enjoy magnificent blooms anywhere outdoors. Of course, not all flowers are suitable for shade. What flowers to plant under trees and what blooms in the shade under trees? Read on because we have put together a list of suitable plants for you. Most flowers are easy to care for, so creating such a garden will not be difficult for you even if you are a beginner.

How do you prepare the site and what needs to be considered?

If you want to plant blooming flowers under trees, first tidy up the site. Cut off the lower branches of the trees. This way the garden looks tidy and the plants get more light. If you work the soil under the tree, be careful not to damage the tree. Be careful with the roots of the trees.

It is best to dig holes for each plant to avoid damaging the tree’s shallow root system. Fill each hole with composted organic material so that the plants grow well. Spread a thin layer of mulch, no more than 8cm, around the base of the tree and plants as this will help retain moisture in the soil.

Plant small plants. Planting under trees should be compact and cute because tall plants grow too tall and try to grow through the lower branches of the tree. They also block sunlight and the view of other smaller plants in the garden.

What flowers can you plant under trees?

Below we show you some suitable flowers for shade under trees that bloom beautifully and beautify your garden. Mix and match the flowers to create a colorful effect. Here we go.

Azaleas and rhododendrons like the shade

Do you like blooming azaleas in the garden? They bear magnificent and bright flowers and are popular with many gardeners. Azaleas and rhododendrons are closely related, which is why they come together in this list. Both shrubs have the same needs, they love acidic soil and are therefore well suited as underplanting for trees. What you should keep in mind is that these shrubs need a pH between 4.4 and 6.0. They need consistent moisture for their leaves to develop well.

What flowers to plant under trees: Impatiens

You can also choose annual flowers for your garden under trees. Impatiens are annual plants but when planted under trees they are very showy. These flowers are classic underplantings and tolerate deep shade. However, do not forget to fertilize and water the plants regularly. There are many color options, and you can bring a colorful vibe to the garden by growing impatiens under trees.

Pansies and violets are hardy

Pansies and violets are hardy flowers and thrive in both full sun and shade. They bloom best when planted under trees in spring. This allows them to flower both before and after the leaves of the trees above fall. They are relatively easy to care for. Water regularly and you will enjoy its magnificent flowers for a long time.

Anemone loves shady locations

Anemone, also known as Greek Windflower, blooms in spring and autumn. The flower is well suited for ground cover and is very easy to care for. Just don’t let them dry out and protect them from the blazing sun. The multicolored flowers will please you for a long time if you grow the plant under a tree.

Plant begonias under trees

A favorite of many gardeners, the begonia is another classic option for the undergrowth garden. Begonias come in all sorts of colors, including yellow, pink, white, and orange. Usually grown as annuals, they will add a colorful display of blooms to your garden all summer long. The flowers are easy to care for. Don’t leave them without water if you want to enjoy your buds longer.

Tree peonies do well under trees

This shrub produces particularly large flowers that are a real eye-catcher in the garden. Not all types of peonies do well in the shade of a tall tree, but the tree peony does. The plant is a woody shrub that loses its leaves in autumn, but the woody stems remain. Be sure to plant the cute flower in your garden under a tree and you will enjoy a colorful flair outdoors.

Columbine is native to forests

Columbine is a delicate flower native to woodlands. It loves shady locations and thrives very well in the shade of a tree. It comes in a variety of bold colors (red, blue, white, pink, purple and yellow) and you will be amazed at how beautiful this flower will make your garden look.

Bergenia for planting under trees

This is another unique perennial that you should grow in the shade of your favorite tree in the garden. Typically grown as a ground cover, Bergenia can brighten up an area with its rich green foliage and colorful flowers.