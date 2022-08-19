Usually we show a certain preference between black and white grapes; a choice that might seem completely indifferent in terms of health, but which, according to this study, is able to affect longevity. Let’s find out how.

Whether it’s black or white, theuva it has always been recommended for its many properties and for the nutrients it possesses. It is in fact rich in antioxidants, able to fight chronic diseases; minerals, such as potassium or copper; and vitamins, such as vitamin K and C.

Substances that can improve blood sugar and cholesterol, as well as lower the risk of cancer. But apparently these are just some of the regions for which grapes should be eaten, as a study has recently shown how this fruit is able to improve the longevity.

How Grapes Can Affect Longevity

Although longevity can be related to lifestyle, body weight, genetics, etc., nutrition plays a decisive role in this sense and grapes apparently stand out among the foods that can affect them. This can be of different colors depending on the cultivation area and the climate, but also on its oxidation state. In fact, there are those who prefer the white or red one; but regardless, according to a recent studio introducing this fruit daily in the diet is equivalent to a real panacea in terms of health, since this fruit can guarantee us a longer life. But let’s see together why.

According to the study, grapes could indeed help to reduce liver-related complications, thereby also increasing antioxidant genes to increase lifespan. Although this study was done in mice, the researchers estimated that a person could enjoy another 4 or 5 years of life if they were able to eat grapes regularly.

The secret apparently lies in the properties anti-inflammatory of grapes, which allow it, together with catechins, resveratrol, quercetin and anthocyanins, to fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. The phytonutrients present within it also help keep cells and DNA healthy, preserving the body from a risk of chronic and acute diseases. For all these reasons, there is no grape better than the other: any type can guarantee you longevity benefits, but at the same time it is also necessary to do enough physical exercise, follow a healthy diet and a correct lifestyle.