Sunny growing locations are essential for almost any garden plant, but when it comes to weed control, it is important which ground covers like full sun. When it comes to landscaping, it can often be a problem finding plant varieties that can handle limited or no watering. Although this can be a difficult task for many gardeners, competing crops often require such measures. In addition, ground covers play a special and irreplaceable role in the garden composition. It is they who unite and connect all its elements in one – be it trees and shrubs, tall grass plants, stones, garden paths, etc. If you also want to design a sunny garden area, the following examples and tips can help you to choose suitable types of plants .

What can you grow in weeds and which ground covers like full sun?

As in nature, some cover plants can thrive in dry, scorching locations, with poor and rocky soil, or thin soil cover. They also have the special advantage that they fulfill their task over many years and, with the help of their runners, form a dense cushion of flowers and leaves by themselves. Just learning which ground covers like full sun isn’t always enough, however, as some varieties aren’t as drought tolerant and prefer moist garden soils. For this reason, it is important for healthy plant growth to provide the right soil conditions in terms of irrigation.

Additionally, immediately after cultivation, it may be necessary to water the plants until they establish themselves in their new place and develop roots. Only then will such groundcovers be easy to care for, although you could of course water them from time to time. However, this can come at the cost of stunted growth and sometimes defoliation. Succulents are naturally equipped with fleshy leaves and stems as natural water reservoirs. They can grow where many other plant varieties cannot.

Other important factors in plant care are occasional weeding and other weed removal. This is necessary at first, but later ground cover will outweigh weeds. Of course, the cover plants also need some control during the growth phase. Some of them get quite large, but these are mostly herbaceous plant varieties that can be controlled. Otherwise, you can read more about some of the most common varieties below and which ground covers like full sun in the garden.

Plant carpet phlox in sunny growing locations

The so-called cushion phlox or creeping phlox is one of the species of plants that can add more color to the garden and provide blooms via their carpet-like foliage. These ground covers also have pinwheel-shaped flowers that bloom in a variety of shades such as white, purple, pink and blue, especially in spring. The plant is also short, evergreen, moderate and fast growing.

In addition, you can find many varieties of plants, most of which are non-invasive. For this reason, they are suitable for growing together with other perennials and shrubs in garden beds. This allows you to cover the garden soil with greenery and color before other garden plants fully awaken in spring. Accordingly, creeping phlox also tolerates a lot of sunlight and permeable soil conditions so that it grows healthily.

While not suited to every garden soil, the colorful Ice Plant can be easy to grow as a hardy succulent. Just make sure the soil surface is permeable so this ground cover can get nutrients. This is otherwise a fast-spreading plant species that prefers sunny growing locations. Provide good drainage and the Ice Plants will reward you with magnificent blooms.

During the summer, you can enjoy these types of ground covers under your feet in bright shades of pink, orange, yellow, or red. Her flowers are also great for pollinators in the garden once they have opened. If your garden soil has a neutral pH and is rocky or sandy, the succulent can easily climb crevices in rock walls or over rock mulch. It also thrives on slopes and can help protect against erosion.

Protect garden areas from weeds with ground cover roses

What would an ornamental garden be without the queen of flowers – the rose. There are also varieties that are especially suitable for garden soil, which are also known as small shrub roses. You can enjoy their blooms in the summer months and even when some ground covers like full sun. Plant these in different places in the landscaping to add a nice touch of color to your garden area. They can also attract plenty of pollinators with the flowers of groundcover roses, while their dense foliage keeps weeds away.

In addition, these beneficial groundcovers come in colors like pink, red, yellow, and white, bloom every year, and reach about 46cm in height and about 1 meter in width. For such roses to thrive, they need at least eight hours of sunshine a day. As far as watering goes, the best thing you can do is choose drip irrigation for the plants to prevent messy growing branches and foliage. Otherwise, morning watering is recommended to allow the leaves to dry before the sun goes down.

Edible lemon balm and other ground covers like full sun?

A great way to enrich your herb garden is to plant lemon balm as ground cover. This plant spreads quickly and is also great for remote locations if you want to keep wildlife away from your crops. The plant belongs to the mint family and is also an edible groundcover with a lemony flavor, as the name suggests.

In addition, the plant leaves smell very pleasant and are suitable for preparing cocktails or teas, as well as for garnishing dishes and salads. Their oils can also be combined with other essential oils and even act as an insect repellent. Also, grow lemon balm together with cruciferous vegetables to keep pests away. As a groundcover, however, lemon balm grows best in well-damp garden soil, in both full sun and partial shade. Try to harvest the leaves regularly if you want to avoid overseeding. Here are some more suitable plant varieties that you might consider: