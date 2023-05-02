Which hairstyles for a long face: cuts & styling tips!

A bad haircut is enough to spoil your look. You may have picked the right outfit, accessories and makeup, but a haircut that doesn’t suit your face can ruin your style. That is why it is important that you choose a hairstyle that suits your face shape. In this article we will answer the question of what hairstyles are suitable for a long face.

How to get the best hairstyle for long face and high forehead

The main thing is that you understand the principles of how lines and textures in hairstyles can enhance your long face. Having understood the basic rules, you can adjust your favorite hairstyle to the shape of your face. So let’s see how it works.

You can always reduce the length of your face at the expense of your forehead: If this is covered with bangs, the line of hair growth will not be visible and your face will appear shorter. Blunt, straight or slightly slanted bangs work beautifully. When choosing the ideal length for your bangs, pay attention to the proportions. If the bangs take up 1/3 of the face length, this is considered the best possible proportion.

Try creating an illusion of width around your face with curls, waves, or layers. Tipp: If you stick with a bob haircut, don’t make the back section much shorter than the front. This technique creates sharp angles and makes your face appear even longer than it is.

What to avoid:

excessive volume on top of head

long straight strands along your face, especially without bangs

high ponytails or other updos and long hairstyles without layers

If you don’t like layers, ask your stylist to only layer the hair that frames your face.

What hairstyles for a long face – These are ideal

Choosing the right hairstyle is crucial because a bad hairstyle can make your face shape appear longer or wider. On the other hand, a good haircut will help you accentuate your best features and downplay the less prominent ones. There are several hairstyles that suit a long face and here they are!

Chic layered cut with structured bangs

What hairstyle for a long face and high forehead – one of the most beautiful is a long layered cut with structured bangs. As we’ve said before, long face shapes benefit from bangs. When looking for a haircut that suits your long face, keep in mind that if you have a narrow forehead, you should be very careful about wearing too thick bangs. Because this can tend to narrow your profile a lot. If you’re a woman with a higher forehead, you’ll love the way the bangs balance your long face shape and draw attention to your eyes.

Face Framing Layers are perfect for long face shapes

With classic long rounded layers, you get the perfect volume that goes well with long face shapes. It’s best to put loose curls in your layers.

Styling-Tipp: If you decide to go for this hairstyle, we recommend complementing it with highlights or balayage. These techniques add an extra illusion of dimension to your hair.

Go for mullet with Wispy Bangs

Do you want a low-maintenance hairstyle? Then work with your natural hair texture. Focus on the key features you want to emphasize. For example your eyes, cheeks and chin. Determine the length you want to design around these features. Also, this layered hairstyle with wispy bangs ensures your long face shape is balanced.

Curly shag haircut with center parting

A soft, curly shag haircut with a center parting will make your long face appear shorter. This is a cut that really can be tailored to an oblong face shape! The most important components of a good shaggy look are curtain bangs and volume at the crown. You can adjust the length of your bangs depending on whether you want to partially cover your forehead or accentuate the area between your eyes and cheekbones.

Styling Tipp: You can add more volume with extra layers and cut them as short as you like. This will add vintage charm to your hair styling.

What hairstyles for long face – Textured pixie

A pixie cut for a long face looks stunning with bangs and texture. If you choose this short haircut, your stylist will use a razor blade for about 90% of the haircut to add extra life to your strands.

Styling-Tipp: This hairstyle is perfect for you if you want to style your hair daily but don’t want to spend a lot of time on it. Just add some pomade while your strands are still wet to achieve the desired texture.

Medium length blonde wispy cut for thin hair

A medium length and blonde wispy cut can add interest to your long facial features and accentuate them in a very charming way. If you have fine hair, this cut will look great on you. Just make sure the layers aren’t too short to keep your hair’s unity.