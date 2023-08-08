which home remedies are suitable and why you should avoid vinegar, salt and the like

Natural weed killers are the best solution against annoying weeds. They do not harm your plants and the environment and are also very effective. But not all apparently natural means are equally suitable for controlling weeds. Read on to learn which home remedies are safe to use and why you should avoid others like salt and vinegar.

Every gardener dreams of a simple solution to all their weed problems. Weeds always find ideal places to propagate and multiply, but these places are usually in the middle of our flower beds, vegetable gardens or lawns. It is also particularly annoying when they sprout between stone slabs, patio joints and garden paths. Not only do weeds mess up our well-planned layout, but they also compete with desirable plants for nutrients and water, affecting the plants’ ability to thrive.

Destroy weeds with home remedies

Although it can sometimes be tempting to resort to various weed killers from the garden center, using poison is not a good solution to weeds. For the sake of the environment and health, one should look for alternative methods of removing weeds from the garden and terrace.

While weeding is the most effective method of controlling weeds, it is by no means the only one. If you do not want to remove the wild plants mechanically or by hand, you can also try some proven home remedies to win the war with the weeds.

Avoid vinegar, salt and the like!

A well-known weed killer, which is often falsely advertised as organic, you can make yourself from vinegar, salt and washing-up liquid in the following mixing ratio: 3.5 liters of white vinegar, 250 grams of salt and a tablespoon of washing-up liquid. The resulting solution is sprayed on the weeds from a short distance, killing the plant and its roots. This is even more effective if you do the weeding during the midday heat, as hot weather and sun will enhance the vinegar dissolving effect.

Legally, this solution does not pose a problem, but it is highly controversial. The home remedy cannot distinguish between weeds and other plants and will attack anything that grows in close proximity. This weed killer is also not well suited for weeds between joints, as it can get into the groundwater during cleaning or when it rains and deteriorate its quality. The same goes for other home remedies like baking soda and citric acid.

Natural weed killers are the better solution

If you want to use natural weed killers, you should choose ones that will destroy the unwanted plant and its roots without harming other plants and the environment.

When fertilizer helps against weeds

Is it really possible to get rid of the annoying weeds by fertilizing? Yes, if it grows in the lawn. This method works great when you’re struggling with clover in your lawn. A nitrogen-rich lawn fertilizer will suppress clover and other weeds in the lawn so they don’t sprout.

Mulch and ground cover are natural weed killers

If you want to kill weeds in beds naturally, you can use a layer of mulch to smother the unwanted weeds. To prevent weeds from growing through the mulch, this layer should be at least 10 cm thick. Don’t forget to fertilize the beds before mulching.

Groundcovers are another good method of natural weed control. A dense plant cover prevents weeds from settling, whereby existing wild plants no longer get any light to grow and also die over time.

The best natural weed killer is heat!

Whether you use a thermal device or hot water, heat is probably the most effective way to remove weeds from joints and more. Weed burners work both electrically and with gas and they heat the weeds to more than 1,000 degrees Celsius. The plant dies from the heat shock. However, with deep-rooted weeds, the heat may not always reach the roots and they may sprout again in a few weeks.

Boiling water has a slightly greater chance of killing the roots of the plant since the water penetrates deeper into the soil than the heat from the weedburner.

For this method, you need boiling water (pasta water or potato water works well too) that you simply pour over the weeds you want to remove. As a result, the cell structure of the plant is destroyed and after regular use, it dies.

If your high-pressure cleaner works with hot water, you can also use it to destroy the weeds in a targeted manner.

