They are almost always confused with each other by the less experienced but these two vegetables exhibit several differences, despite being close relatives, we are talking about broccoli and cauliflower. From a beneficial point of view, both flowers are full of vitamin C, folic acid and mineral salts: in fact, their nutritional composition is enormously similar.

Which is better broccoli or cauliflower? Here’s which food is better for health

What makes them quite precious for their purifying peculiarities is the large water content, combined with a certain amount of potassium and little sodium. In fact, these elements make them particularly suitable for low-calorie and diuretic diets. However, to keep their supply of vitamins and mineral salts unchanged, it is necessary to cook them in steam or in a pressure cooker, otherwise you risk losing their nutrients.

The first difference that catches the eye without needing to be an expert in botany is the color (white of the cauliflower, bright green of the broccoli) and a different structure (compact the first, branchy the second).

Furthermore, cauliflower, compared to broccoli which has a strong taste, has a more delicate and sweet flavour, suitable for soups and as an accompaniment to light dishes. They are both low-calorie vegetables, in fact the first has only 35 calories and the other only 25 calories, obviously per 100g of product.

Both contain manganese, which is good for bones, and folate which helps build red blood cells. Eating broccoli or cauliflower also increases the intake of fiber and protein useful for the body. Let’s scrutinize together what are the benefits of both vegetables and which one is better to prefer. It must be said, however, that they are both quite good and it is the substance we need most that tells us which one we need to eat more.

Cauliflower is definitely a vegetable full of antioxidants like sulforaphane and chlorophyll. They also reduce cholesterol and the glycemic index so it’s perfect for diabetics. Purines are also contained in both vegetables, but they are harmful if you are following a preventive diet for hyperuricemia and gout.

We can therefore conclude that both of these foods are recommended for health and that, from a nutritional point of view, one prevails over the other.