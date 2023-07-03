Which is better, weight training or bodyweight training?

How do weight training and bodyweight training differ in their effect on the body?

Depending on the training goal, classic weight training is characterized by the fact that, based on the weights to be used, there are usually fewer repetitions per set or training load. This leads to hypertrophy, i.e. increased muscle growth. In contrast to this, classic bodyweight training is therefore particularly suitable for training effects and an increase in performance in the area of ​​strength endurance. In addition, many body weight stimuli can be easily combined with stability exercises, which in turn improve the core muscles. Given the sporting experience, both types of training can be carried out into old age without any problems, provided that the correct execution and the optimal choice of weights or body weight stimuli are observed.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of weight training and bodyweight training?

The advantages and disadvantages of each type of training naturally depend heavily on the individual training goal. If your goal is to increase muscle volume in specific muscle groups, weight training is the optimal stimulus and offers a clear advantage over bodyweight training. 4 to 8 repetitions with 3-5 sets per exercise at 75-90% of the maximum power is a good approach to let the muscles “grow”. If you want to work in the strength endurance area, it is best to set training stimuli of 15-25 repetitions. The number of sets can vary greatly depending on the training goal. The advantage of strength endurance training based on your own body weight is that you can combine many different training stimuli. As a result, the cardiovascular system is put under more strain, ie your heart rate will permanently reach higher ranges than with weight training with heavy weights. Classic strength training also requires longer, restorative breaks between the individual loads – both during the training session and between the individual training days – than bodyweight training. In the sense of adaptation and supercompensation, this is crucial in order to constantly improve or even get into overtraining.

Who is weight training better for and who is bodyweight training a better option for?

Weight training is particularly suitable for athletes who want to significantly improve their strength and achieve this in connection with hypertrophy. Training with heavy weights is also a perfect complement to prepare your muscles for a short, targeted stimulus and to get better – such as a sprint (running or (track) biking). Thick, effectively trained muscle fibers can then ensure high performance over a short period of time. If, on the other hand, your goal is to become more efficient athletically and in the area of ​​strength endurance and endurance training, voluminous muscle structures are a hindrance to being successful. Above all, I recommend beginners to refrain from strongly coordinative and complex exercises – regardless of whether you train with weights or your own body weight. Concentrate on the basic exercises and learn the movement patterns. If you can’t feel your hamstrings and glutes when you squat, you’re definitely doing something wrong. Unless your pull-ups look more like a hanging jumping jack, the main muscular stimulus will definitely not be in the back muscles. Always focus on the muscle group to be used and strained or even their interaction with each repetition. It has been scientifically proven several times that this mental muscle activation can lead to an increased performance effect. Therefore, use the strong and, for me, essential combination of mental and physical effort.

Can bodyweight training achieve the same results as weight training?

This question can only be answered against the background of the individually set training goal. So it always depends on what you want to achieve with the continuous training. If your desire is to gain strength, muscle, and therefore an increase in overall body weight, you must use heavy weights in your workout. Unless you want an athletic body structure that’s not too bulky, I suggest either weight training with light weights, high reps, and little rest. Or you can use classic exercises from body weight training and always challenge your whole body and also the cardiovascular tolerance limit as part of circuit training, for example. With a view to my own training, I can say at this point that I always use both training stimuli to offer my muscles and my body a wide variety. In addition to classic endurance training, I use targeted strength stimuli (weight training) as well as strength endurance training (body weight training) in order to have both physical and mental variety. No matter which type of training you finally decide on, or whether a combination is also the basis of your training plan, always focus on the principle “quality before quantity”. Correct movement execution is essential to get better and also to avoid injuries. Ultimately, sporting results always depend on your individual commitment and willingness to give your best in every training session.

What is the role of diet in weight training versus bodyweight training?

Honestly, there is absolutely no difference for me here. Regardless of whether I work with amateur athletes or Olympic champions, nutrition plays a major and decisive role depending on the training goal. You can train as hard as you like, but if you constantly eat the wrong and unhealthy food, it will be difficult or impossible for you to achieve your goals. I therefore recommend that you pay at least as much attention to a balanced and effective diet as you do to your training planning and design. You can literally lose a lot more here than you gain by neglecting this particular area of ​​a healthy lifestyle. At this point, I do not want to make any recommendations for special forms of nutrition or point the finger at special foods. No, you all know very well the basic ideas of a balanced diet and know very well which foods promote a healthy lifestyle and which do not. Use them just as focused in everyday life as in your practical training sessions and success will certainly come over time.