There are so many things to look forward to in spring: sunnier days, warmer weather, and finally being able to put away that oversized puffer jacket again and wear something lighter. A mid-season jacket or two is an absolute must, especially on those days when temperatures fluctuate dramatically. Find out here which are the trending jackets for women over 60 this spring to look stylish and elegant in the transitional period.

Which jackets for women over 60 for the transitional period?

Spring is just around the corner, but the air is still chilly in the transitional season and a light jacket is a necessity for many of us. This article is about the stylish spring jackets for women over 60 and how you can add a bit of color to your wardrobe to refresh your look and mood.

Wear a bouclé jacket in spring

A good bouclé jacket can make any outfit look expensive. It’s the essential ingredient when it comes to Paris fashion that all French women love to wear.

So that you don’t look old, always choose fresh shades and combine your bouclé jacket with modern jeans, either with a straight leg or with a relaxed fit. Then you can combine them with any garment that is traditional and classic but still look current. You will get compliments from the younger women if you choose this outfit.

Which jackets for women over 60? The green military jacket

The green military jacket is a basic element of the spring wardrobe. Don’t forget that green is a neutral shade, even olive green. This jacket has a drawstring waist that ties into a peplum. It’s perfect for a chilly spring morning. Pair them with a trendy blouse and white jeans and add a trendy, crossbody bag to this outfit.

The perfect between-seasons jacket with a belt

The elegant between-seasons jacket with a belt is a must for every older woman who wants to develop her spring wardrobe with a few well-chosen items of clothing.

This model is very versatile, as it can be combined with maxi dresses and long skirts, as well as with classic trousers. It flatters any outfit and it always makes you look chic and modern.

Hooded leisure jacket for spring

This lightweight jacket features a tie waist, zip fastening and drawstring hood. It also has really cool cuffs with thumb holes on the sleeves. So when it’s raining or windy, your wrists stay protected from dripping water or cold updrafts. The chic stone color looks quite noble and elegant and it can be combined with all shades.

The classic white denim jacket

With a white denim jacket, your favorite summer dresses or skirts are just right for spring. It’s also perfect for jazzing up jeans or colored trousers. This transitional jacket is the complementary piece that can take so many outfits to the next level.

Wear blue jeans with a floral top and pull on your white denim jacket. The combination of white and blue is such a fresh and clean look. Add a flower and a pair of neutral sneakers and you have a great spring outfit.

The trench coat is a must

The trench coat is very versatile because it goes with every piece of clothing and makes every woman look elegant. Even if you’re wearing old jeans, sneakers and a t-shirt, you can throw it on and you’ll look stylish in no time.

You can wear it anywhere an elegant look is required and it is cold or raining.

Choose a model with clean lines to give yourself a feminine look.

Colorful raincoat

Fresh colors are always on trend in spring and they go well with all neutral outfits while making a great contrast. Don’t give up color just because you’ve reached a certain age!

If you have a darker skin tone, you’re in luck because you can wear almost any bright, bold color. If you have lighter skin and are concerned about looking washed out, start with the color of your eyes. That flatters everyone.

The raincoats are perfect for the transitional period as they have a hood in case you forgot your umbrella. You can wear them open when there’s a light breeze, or zip up and pull up the hood when it’s stormy. Also, they are very convenient with their large pockets with snap button closures and they are not meant to carry a handbag on a day out.

Which jackets for women over 60? The leather jacket

You can choose a leather jacket of a different shade than black or brown for spring. A small but important styling tip is to choose a matte leather jacket. As you get older, the shiny materials tend to accentuate fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots and the like. Therefore, reach for butter-soft leather.

It could be that the suede is a better choice for you because it softens the jacket but is still a timeless piece.