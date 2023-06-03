which lots has the Ministry recalled

Graduated in Sciences and Technologies of the Arts and Performing Arts, Masters in Dramaturgy and Screenwriting. I’ve worked for cinema and digital seriality, but my first love is journalism and you never forget it. I write to live, I live to write. Enrolled in the register of publicist journalists.















Dal Ministry of Health two others left recalls for food products which could contain substances harmful to humans: in this case it is two lots of veal with tuna sauce at risk listeria for which collection from supermarkets has been requested

Which batches of veal with tuna sauce have been recalled

As published on the official website of the dicastery headed by Minister Orazio Schillacithe lots of veal with tuna sauce affected by the report are both produced by Fresh Dishes Italy Spamore specifically from Caresanablot plant, in the province of Vercelli. For “microbiological risk for presence of Listeria monocytogenes“, the recall has been ordered for:

Lot L017313903 of Vitel Tonne The Gourmet 200g S6, with expiration date June 28, 2023

200g S6, with expiration date June 28, 2023 Lot L018314203 of Vitel Tonnè Long Live the Mother 180g S12, with expiry date July 21, 2023

The ministry’s recommendation is not to consume the products and bring them back to the point of sale where they were purchased to allow them to be picked up.

What is Listeria bacterium and listeriosis

The Ministry itself, on its website, explains in detail what is Listeria. Listeria Monocytogenes it is in fact the bacterium responsible for the food poisoning called Listeriosis.

The main route of transmission for humans is food. Healthy children and adults may occasionally be infected but rarely develop serious disease, unlike debilitated subjects, immunosuppressed e pregnant women (for whom the disease is more serious).

The bacterium is able to resist very well to low temperatures and to drying, in foods stored at refrigeration temperature (4°C), but is very sensitive to the usual cooking temperatures food maid.

Photo source: iStock

In the photo: a plate of veal with tuna sauce

Listeriosis can take on different clinical forms, from gastroenteritis which occurs within a few hours of ingestion can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis e severe septicemia in the most severe forms.

The other recent recalls from the Ministry of Health

The presence of the Listeria bacterium is one of the most frequent reasons that prompt the Ministry and food production companies to withdraw their products from the market. Just a few days ago a report concerned lots of bacon and gorgonzola dal Bonalumi sausage factory, for which there was a microbiological risk.

In addition to the risk of listeria, they were withdrawn almost three weeks ago even some brands of salami for possible presence of salmonella: the Ministry communicated the recall from the market of homemade sweet salami Marigadue to “presence of listeria in self-monitoring”, while the other two warnings for salmonella concerned the salami loaf of the Colombo Luigi delicatessen of Lecco.



<br />

