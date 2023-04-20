Which made me rethink for a good running feeling

E-Mail

Our columnist has already run in an incredible number of running shoes. And he ordered most of them online. A mistake that later cost him quite a bit of money. He now trusts the running shoe specialists again.

This column is an announcement. Because it is dedicated to retail, more precisely all the running shops and specialty shops and their experts. I bought my first running shoe from Trixi, my dealer at the time, in Cologne Longerich. She is the owner of a classic sports shop. Between 1. FC Köln jerseys and tracksuits, she had a few different running models. At that time, she did not carry every brand, because the big brands in particular forced her to purchase a minimum quantity. Can’t be done for Trixi at all. Because she doesn’t sell that many running shoes. Or rather: The small district in the north of Cologne does not have that many runners. And only a portion uses retail. The internet is seductive. But not always good advice I bought a few pairs from this wonderful store. Then I read more and more shoe tests online. Particularly practical: Many of these tests also included a practical link that led directly to the tested shoe. I quickly had my favorite platforms, with my favorite tests. Every single test sounded very plausible, but I was always a little disappointed when I followed the recommendation and bought the model. Even if it looked chic, even if it felt like it was exactly what I needed, very often I didn’t feel comfortable in the shoe itself. Too tight, too soft, not enough cushioning, too much of it, the shape was different than in the pictures, and above all the feeling of walking was probably more of a marketing thing than it had anything to do with reality. If only it hadn’t been so terribly easy. One click and the shoe was almost at my house. Shoes were piling up that I couldn’t use for walking. I felt a little stupid.

Short biography of Mike Kleiß Mike Kleiß has been doing sports since he was a child. “Those who exercise achieve more” is his motto in life. Running was always his favorite subject. For seven years he has been running between 15 and 20 kilometers almost every day, often in marathons and sometimes in ultra marathons. So far, our columnist has published two books on running. He is the founder and CEO of Communication agency GOODWILLRUN. Mike Kleiss lives with his family in Hamburg and Cologne. He writes about running here every Thursday.

A shoe should protect, a shoe is the center of our running Don’t get me wrong: I love the internet. I love the variety of online shopping. I like to inform myself endlessly and in depth. But there are products that need more than a digital interface if you really want to do something good for yourself. A running shoe, and that’s actually quite logical and clear, is about so much more than just a shoe. It should protect and support us during sport, it is a sporting tool. It is specially made to give us the perfect conditions to move, it should bring us joy and relaxation after the run. A running shoe is not comparable to all our other shoes. He is very special and we should treat him as such. You should really deal with the running shoe and definitely ask an expert. Not just as a beginner. So much is happening on the market, more and more brands are coming onto the market so quickly. Even the experienced runner loses track of things. Back to the beginning – the specialists can help After a few years of Internet running shoe shopping marathons, I’m back at the start. A few weeks ago I went to a running store with great joy. Things had really changed. But some not at all. Right at the beginning, an employee said to me: “We charge 50 euros for the consultation. Of course, if you buy a shoe here in the shop, you get it back.” I was a bit shocked, and my guess was correct. Too often it had happened that people came to this shop for advice, even did a treadmill analysis, and then bought the shoe online. Just because it was 10 or 20 euros cheaper there. With a lot of joy and an incredible amount of expertise, the running shoe party started after the “entrance”. I spent two hours in the store, and after three coffees, two apples, and an incredible amount of knowledge, I bought two new pairs of running shoes.

