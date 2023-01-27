“If Russian tanks get to Kiev, then it will be the third world war.” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto recalled the greatest fear that has afflicted consciences since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The risk of a major conflict has never been averted, but it has been hovering like a ghost all these months. And the World Health Organization (WHO) also warns governments: “It is essential that they are prepared to protect the health of populations in the event of a nuclear emergency.”

Davide died during the hunting trip, an arrest for voluntary homicide: “Framed thanks to the GoPro of the victim”

Spitting from the window, beating and insults to the ex-wife: husband sentenced to compensate her with 40 thousand euros

WHO: here are the medicines for nuclear emergencies

WHO has updated the list of medicines that should be stockpiled for radiological and nuclear emergencies, along with policy advice for their appropriate management. These supplies include medicines that prevent or reduce radiation exposure or treat injuries once exposure has occurred.

“In radiation emergencies, people can be exposed to radiation in doses ranging from negligible to life-threatening. Governments must make treatments available to those in need, quickly – said Maria Neira of the WHO – It is essential that governments are prepared to protect the health of their populations and respond immediately to emergencies. This includes having ready stocks of life-saving medicines that will reduce risks and treat radiation-induced injuries.”

Potential scenarios considered in the publication include radiological or nuclear emergencies at nuclear power plants, research or medical facilities or accidents during the transport of radioactive materials, as well as intentional uses of radioactive materials with malicious intent.

Last updated: Friday 27 January 2023, 21:48



© breaking latest news