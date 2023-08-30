Which perennials not to prune and why it is beneficial

A common fall gardening chore is cutting back the perennials. Not only the flowering next year should be stimulated in this way. From a purely visual point of view, the garden looks tidier and neater in winter. But there are also good reasons why perennials should not be cut. Which are they? And does this apply to all types of perennials?

Insects, but also some perennials themselves, benefit from completely skipping pruning in the old season or at least delaying it for as long as possible.

Do not cut perennials: do not remove spent flowers immediately

In spring or summer you can induce a second flowering phase by cutting off the dried flowers. This is of course a good reason to include this care measure in the routine. In autumn, however, this is no longer necessary – one way or another, there will no longer be a blossom due to falling temperatures. And now that the plants are about to die off, many are doing what seems most logical: removing the dry parts of the plants on the surface straight away.

But why not prune perennials?

On the one hand, the withered perennials provide food for many insects. Tall perennials in particular are an important shelter in winter. The dead plant parts on the surface are also a certain winter protection for the roots. Remaining seed pods are welcome food for birds.

What compromise can you make to do justice to everything?

What can you do for insects and birds?

Combine your perennials cleverly. There are numerous late-flowering varieties that you can integrate into your perennial border. In this way, insects will continue to receive sufficient food for a long time, while those that bloom earlier can easily be cut. You can also deliberately not cut some perennials if they form pretty seed heads, for example. Then they also have a decorative effect in winter and do not spoil the well-groomed appearance of your beds.

Flower seeds are a good source of food for birds. Tall perennials such as sedum or vernonia look pretty and provide shelter for various insects. The useful lacewing, for example, benefits from such stems. And the popular ladybugs also hide in it from the cold.

Try planting a good variety of perennials in your garden that will provide flowering specimens or seeds for birds and insects from early spring through late fall.

Which perennials not to cut: These still look beautiful in winter

Especially evergreen species are of course a good choice, but not only. The following specimens will not disturb the look of your garden even during the winter season, but will even add decorative character to it with the help of beautiful foliage or seed heads:

Bergen (Bergen), gets red leaves of ragweed (Phlomis) feather bristle grass (Pennisetum alopecuroides)

Geißbart (Diocese)

Golderdbeere (Waldsteinia fragarioides) Tall sedum (I sat on the phone)

Lampionblume (Physalis alkekengi)

Purpursonnenhut (Echinacea purpurea) yarrow (Achillea millefolium) Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens)

Storchschnabel (Geranium), some types of coneflowers (Echinacea)

Conclusion: cut it off or leave it as it is?

However, it is also a fact that cutting off most perennial species in the fall brings with it the advantages that:

perennials that are cut back early reduce the risk of accidentally cutting off new shoots later on and thus disrupting flowering the plants can sprout more easily in the spring the flowering will be more lush next year than if they were not cut pruning the still dry plants in autumn is easier than if they are later already soft and muddy the garden looks neater

Ultimately, it is up to you whether you prune perennials in autumn or not and whether it is better to wait until spring. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages. If you can’t make up your mind, it’s best to try to find the happy medium and create a perennial border that offers great variety, with flowering phases throughout the season. At the same time, types that look good in winter and therefore do not spoil the look of the garden are also advantageous.