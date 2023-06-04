Which perennials reproduce by themselves: 9 ideas for flowering

Self-seeding plants make the gardener’s job easier, don’t they? Many gardeners prefer such perennials, not only because they are usually hardy, but also because they flower profusely and most of them also attract pollinators to the garden all the time. Self-seeding perennials bring many benefits to a garden. But which perennials self-sow in the garden? Well, there are a number of blooming beauties for your outdoor space. Check out our list and choose the ones you like to create a blooming splendor in your own garden!

The hollyhock sows itself in the garden

Hollyhocks (Alcea rosea) are popular with many gardeners. Pollinators also love the magnificent plants because they attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. They’re edible, can be used to make dyes, and who hasn’t made fairy dolls out of the flowers as a child? Hollyhocks grow as biennial or short-lived perennials. But if you neglect to remove the flower heads, they will come back on their own year after year. Although the plants look delicate, they are quite tough.

Columbines are annual plants

Columbines (Aquilegia spp.) are sweet and tender, and they disappear after a few years. But they don’t need to be replanted like annuals. Just let them sow and they’ll keep coming back. Double columbines are particularly beautiful, with flowers that shine in pastel to strong colors.

Gladioli are popular with many gardeners

Who doesn’t love the magnificent gladioli (Gladiolus spp.) with sword-shaped leaves and tall spikes of bright flowers? “Gladius” means sword in Latin. If you decide to sow them yourself in the garden, all you have to do is leave a few spikes after the flowers have faded. The flowers are perfect for cut flower arrangements and hardy gladioli even tolerate cold climates. Cultivars such as G. ramosus ‘Volcano’, G. nanus ‘Galaxian’ and G. nanus ‘Atom’ are hardy, and most others that are hardy will indicate this in their name or plant description.

What perennials reproduce by themselves in the garden: bluebells

The bluebell plant (Campanula spp.) has thin brown stems with light purple flowers and leaves. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance plant, you can’t go wrong with bluebells. There are many styles and all are pretty. They all have bell-shaped flowers, mostly white, purple, or pink. It is best to plant them in full sun for a splendid bloom and water them regularly.

Morning glory are delicate and luminous

Morning glory (Ipomoea) can be grown in the garden as an annual plant. These enchanting tendrils are covered in vibrant blooms that open at sunrise and close again in the afternoon heat. The plants grow fast, up to about 3 m per season. After flowering, green seed pods form. Once the pods turn brown, they open and the seeds they contain fall to the ground and form new vines.

Bleeding Heart does not like dry locations

Bleeding heart (Dicentra spectabilis) comes with its name and anyone who has ever seen the plant knows why. The plants flower for several weeks in spring and the seed pods stay put long enough to reproduce. Bleeding Heart doesn’t like dry heat, so you need to make sure you plants stay moist enough. Cut back old leaves to make room for new growth.

Foxgloves for flowers in the garden

Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea) is an excellent choice for the cottage garden. In some lands these plants were considered the home of fairies, and woe betide whoever picks the flowers and disturbs their home. The gorgeous beauties bloom in white, cream, pink, purple, lavender and yellow, mostly with speckles and spots of contrasting colors. Most flower and produce seeds that sow in the garden in their second year. However, some hybrids flower in the first year. If you have a partially shaded spot that could use some color, this is an excellent choice.

Marigolds are useful for every garden

Marigolds are usually annuals. They are fast growing plants and most varieties are self-seeding, dropping seeds and spreading throughout your yard or garden. Not only are they pretty because their flowers glow for a long time, but they attract pests, so they are useful for any garden. In addition, the plants are extremely easy to care for.

Which perennials are self-propagating: clary sage

Clary Sage (Salvia sclarea) is a perennial or biannual herb with attractive pink, purple, and white flowers that bloom from late spring to mid-summer. Plants will spread in large, loose masses as far as you let them. This plant does not tolerate wet feet, so you need to choose a suitable spot with adequate drainage. Not only is it a beautiful plant, but it is also useful because you can use the flowers and leaves in any recipe that uses sage.