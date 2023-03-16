The gardening season is slowly starting and for hobby gardeners it will be a busy time in the garden. You should prepare beds, take care of lawns after the winter, clean the stone slabs and of course grow and take care of plants. For many of these plants, spring is a good time to fertilize, and that’s what today’s article is all about. We take a close look at a popular home remedy and explain which plants should not be fertilized with coffee grounds.

Coffee grounds as fertilizer: that speaks for itself

In recent years it has become popular to fertilize garden and potted plants with the remains of brewed coffee. The coffee grounds used score not only with a high nitrogen content, but also provide other important nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium, which many plants need to thrive. The nitrogen in coffee grounds promotes healthy leaf growth, while phosphorus and potassium support root growth and overall plant health. Furthermore, the household remedy is an ideal fertilizer for plants that love an acidic, humus-rich soil.

But: Which plants do not like coffee grounds?

You probably already know that coffee grounds are a good fertilizer for garden and house plants. However, it is not a universal fertilizer. Before you use it, you should find out whether it is suitable for the plants in question.

Some plants tolerate acidic soil very well, but there are also those for which the acid is as good as poison. The following plants will not tolerate the coffee grounds as a fertilizer and should not be fertilized with the home remedy.

Buchsbaum: Since coffee is acidic, it neutralizes limescale. Boxwood hedges need calcareous soil, which is why coffee grounds are not a suitable fertilizer for them.

Lavender: Lavender needs an alkaline environment to grow and bloom. For fertilization you can use fertilizers with potassium and should avoid those with too much nitrogen. In general, however, this plant does not need any fertilizer at all, as it is a weak feeder and thrives even in nutrient-poor soil. Either way, coffee grounds are not a suitable fertilizer for lavender and, in the worst case, can lead to the death of the plant.

orchids: Coffee grounds are too acidic for epiphytes, allowing their roots to rot and mold to form on the surface, which can attract the attention of mosquitoes. Although coffee contains enough nitrogen that orchids need, their roots don’t absorb it, leading to rot. You can read more about the topic here.

Rosemary: The Mediterranean herb needs a fertile, loose soil with a neutral pH. The plant does not like acidic soil and overwatering, so coffee, which creates an acidic environment, is harmful to rosemary. The plant can be fertilized twice a month with mineral and organic fertilizers that create an alkaline environment.

Tulips: These spring flowers do not tolerate acidic soil and should not be fertilized with coffee grounds. You can use wood ash as a natural fertilizer instead, especially if you have a fireplace.

cacti: The cactus is a desert plant – it requires well-drained soil with a balanced mix of organic and inorganic matter. Coffee grounds can alter this balanced mix, affecting the growth of the cactus plant.

This is just some of the plants that cannot tolerate coffee grounds. However, there are also many other plants for which the home remedy is unsuitable. We have compiled the most well-known of these in the list below, but they are by no means all. If in doubt, find out which soil your plant or plants will thrive best in. In principle, plants that prefer neutral to calcareous soil do not like coffee grounds.

List – you should NOT fertilize these plants with coffee grounds:

Luzerne

crocuses

Tulips

cloves

bluebell

Black-eyed Susanne

American agave

book

Lavender

Periwinkle (Vinca)

orchids

Pothos

Rosemary

Palmfarn

Yucca

cacti

blackberries

currants

Would you also like to know which plants coffee grounds are a good fertilizer for? We summarize everything important on the subject in this article.

What happens if you fertilize incorrectly?

Have you already given coffee grounds to a plant from the list above? Depending on what soil requirements she has, this can affect the plant health to a greater or lesser extent. In the worst case, the plant can die due to the acidification of the soil, for example if the roots rot. But this is especially true if you have regularly used the coffee grounds incorrectly. On the other hand, if you accidentally fertilized a plant with a small amount of the home remedy, then this will most likely not have any bad consequences as long as you stop doing it.