Which plants go well with pampas grass? Tips for a great pairing!

Pampas grass (Cortaderia) is one of the most popular ornamental grasses that people plant in their gardens, and it’s no coincidence. The plant has the ability to add a stylish and exotic touch to any landscape. You can find them alone or in combination with other flowers, shrubs or ornamental grasses. Today in this article we will focus on the second option and answer the question of what plants go well with pampas grass, allowing you to create a unique aesthetic composition in your garden!

Which plants go well with pampas grass and what you should pay attention to

When growing other plants near the pampas grass, it is important that you choose ones that have similar requirements for the soil in which they are growing, as well as light and moisture. So let’s take a quick look at what conditions ornamental grass needs to thrive in your garden.

Full sun is ideal for this grass, although it can grow in partial shade as well. Too much shade, however, can result in overly wet soil, which can cause fungal problems.

The pampas grass feels very comfortable in a moist, well-drained, nutrient-rich soil. Compost is a good addition to the garden soil as it facilitates drainage.

Native to South America, these ornamental grasses can withstand both heat and cold winters and even snow.

Another aspect to consider when combining pampas grass with other plants is the aesthetic component. Choose plants that contrast with the ornamental grass. In this way you create a unique combination of plants that is a delight to the eye.

Combine pampas grass with roses

If you choose this powerful combination, you certainly can’t go wrong. Both plants are masters of aesthetics, add to the attractiveness of a garden and together form a magnificent composition. In addition, the contrast created between the tall inflorescences of the ornamental grass and the bright colors of the rose bushes is extremely impressive.

For example, you could plant a hedge of dark roses against which the cream-colored flowers of pampas grass stand out, or you could create individual beds of large-flowered rose bushes in your garden to complement the grass. The bees and butterflies will thank you too. Here are some varieties of roses with which this compilation will be very successful: field rose, dog rose, apple rose, etc.

Ornamental grasses go perfectly with hydrangeas

Aside from the beauty that hydrangeas (Hydrangea) bring to your garden, a mix of them and ornamental grass will be extremely successful in your garden, as both plants have similar needs when it comes to their requirements for light and well-drained, nutrient-rich soil . The purple, pink and white flowers of the hydrangea will contrast beautifully with the delicate, tall leaves of the pampas grass. Here you can see which flowering, hardy varieties are particularly suitable for this combination: garden hydrangea, oakleaf hydrangea, climbing hydrangea, etc.

Which plants go well with pampas grass – perennials

You can create a wonderful layered composition in your garden if you combine pampas grass with perennials and put it in the background. Remember that the most important thing is that the plants don’t interfere with each other, but complement each other in size, color, and beauty. If you choose this combination, your garden will also become an oasis for birds and insects. Suitable combinations with perennials are: blue rate, aster, coneflower, etc.

Lavender also belongs to this group. All types and varieties of lavender combine seamlessly with pampas grass. The delicate violet lavender blossoms complement the high silver-white to beige or pink fronds of the ornamental grass in a very special way. In addition, the environmental requirements of the two plants coincide.

Mix ornamental grasses with other types of grass

What Plants Go With Pampas Grass – Due to the variety of color variations, ornamental grasses can also be easily mixed and matched together to create a truly stunning display. They tend to add a special touch to any setting – wild, boho, artsy, rustic, romantic. If you want a look like this for your garden, this is the pairing for you. The following species are suitable for the combination: Maidenhair grass, Pennisetum, Proso millet, etc.

