Which plants need little water: Perennials & shrubs

If you want a particularly easy-care garden without forgoing the variety of shrubs, trees, perennials and other flowers, it is best to put together beds that do not have to be watered often. And the choice is probably bigger than you think. There are numerous green as well as flowering specimens, some of which even tolerate full sun. Which plants need little water? You will find out from us!

Which plants need little water in the garden?

In principle, the smaller the leaves, the better garden plants tolerate dry periods. Another feature that keeps plants from drying out quickly are roots, which reach deep into the soil and can draw moisture from there for long periods of time. Shallow rooters have it very difficult here. Some species of plants are covered with fluff, which not only looks interesting, but has the very purpose of protecting the plants from the heat and preventing the rapid evaporation of water from the leaves. The same applies if the leaves are fleshy, silvery or gray.

We summarize:

Plants that root deep (get moisture from deep)

Thick-leaved plants (retain moisture)

Species with down on the leaves (protects against evaporation)

Plants with gray or silvery leaves (reflect sunlight)

Specimens with hard leaves (have extra layers of cells that protect)

Important: Just because the specimens mentioned can do with drought doesn’t mean they can thrive entirely without water. Every plant needs water, some more, some less. So you have to water in any case if there are no rain showers for a long time, just less often than with other plant species. By mulching the plants, you can even extend the period of time as this allows the soil to hold water better. Mulch works as an insulator from direct sunlight.

Drought tolerant flowers for the garden

How often you need to water flowers depends on a number of factors, including the season (soil dries out faster in summer) and whether the flower is in full sun or partial shade. Nevertheless, there are some variants in which watering takes a back seat, for example because they have deep roots or small leaves. Which plants need little water?

Blooming perennials and flowers

Aster

Bartblume (Caryopteris x clandonensis)

Bart-Iris (Iris the man)

Bergen (Bergen)

Blauraute (Perovskia)

Blood Cranesbill (Blood geranium)

Dalmatian Bellflower (Campanula portenschlagiana)

Echium / Viper Bugloss (Echius vulgare)

Verbena (Verbena bonariensis)

Fetthenne (Mauerpfeffer; Sedum)

Gold Sheaf (Achillea clypeolata)

Hanging Pad Bellflower (Campanula poscharskyana)

mullein (Spanish)

girl’s eye (Coreopsis)

Macedonian scabious (Macedonian Knautia)

Mohn (Poppy)

Night cherries (Oenothera)

pearl basket (Anaphalis)

peonies (Pioneer)

The purslane (Portulaca grandiflora)

splendor chart (Liatris spicata)

Purpursonnenhut (Echinacea)

sage (Salvia)

yarrow (Yarrow)

sun bride (Helenium)

Steinquendel (Calamintha nepeta)

Cuttings (Hemerocallis hybrids)

white coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)

spurge (Euphorbia seguieriana)

These ground covers tolerate drought:

African ring basket (Anacyclus depressed)

Andenpolster (Azorella trifurcata)

Teal Quillnut (Acaena buchananii)

Speedwell (Veronica)

Garden Elf Flower (Epimedium x rubrum)

Autumn Catchfly (Silene schafta)

Hornkraut (Cerastia)

Ice Plant (Dorotheanthus)

cushion bellflower (Campanula portenschlagiana)

Polster-Phlox (The phlox was brought down)

Sand-Thymian (Thyme broom)

mountain avens (Dryas octopetala)

Steppensalbei (Sage wood)

Wollziest (Stachys byzantina)

Also suitable:

cape basket (Osteospermum)

globe thistle (Echinops ritro)

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

marigold (Calendula officinalis)

Rosen (Rosa)

sunflower (Helianthus annuus)

Meadow flowers are extremely hardy and not only need full sun, but also hardly any water to survive. They also do not have high demands on the soil, preferring it lean.

All of the specimens mentioned are also well suited if you are looking for a summer grave plant in full sun and with little water.

Shrubs as garden plants that need little water

To not only decorate the low heights in the garden, but also to add dimension and texture with taller plants, consider adding a shrub or two. But which plants need little water? When it comes to shrubs, the selection is actually quite large, because they usually have deep roots. Once these are well developed, the natural rainy days of the season should be sufficient to support them. These hardy plants that tolerate a lot of sun are particularly resistant:

bubble spar (Physocarpus)

Felsenbirne (Amelanchier)

European mock orange (Philadelphus coroner)

lilac (Common syringe)

Common Judas Tree (You are looking for a forest)

medlar (Photinia fraseri)

hop beech (Ostrya carpinifolia)

Kornelkirsche (Male horn)

Privet (Common privet)

Perlmuttstrauch (Lovely Kolkwitzia)

smoke bush (Cotinus coggygria)

Pfaffenhütchen (Euonymus europaeus)

Robin (Robinia pseudoacacia)

rosenakazie (Robinia hispid)

summer broom (Spartan reed)

Buddleia (Buddleja)

Vogelbeere (A sip of acuparía)

wild roses (Rosa moyesii or Rosa multiflora)

Woolly Snowball (Viburnum lantana)

Which plants need little water – You can rarely water these trees

Even among the trees there are some that need little water and others that are very thirsty. The decisive factors are once again the roots and how deep they grow into the earth. But some trees are particularly drought-resistant. The following are plants that tolerate a lot of sun and need little water:

maple (Acer) – Bergahorn (Acer pseudoplatanus), Feldahorn (country maple), Spitzahorn (Acer platanoides)

real walnut (The royal juggler)

hornbeam (Birch wood)

hornbeam (Birch wood)

silver birch (Hanging birch)

larch (Larch)

Nussbaum (The royal juggler)

Black Locust (Robinia pseudoacacia)

sour cherry (Prunus cherry)

summer linden (Tilia platyphyllos)

pedunculate oak (Quercus robur)

sessile oak (Quercus petraea)

Winterlinde (Hearted linden trees)

