Which plants should you prune before summer in the garden

Gardeners are already excited about the new season and spring is the busiest time of the year. You start with the soil preparation, then comes the sowing and then the planting and everything should be done. Don’t forget, however, that many plants need pruning. This is very important for their healthy growth. Proper pruning can also improve the quality of the flowers. In this article you can find out which plants should be pruned before summer.

Why cut plants in spring

By pruning back in the spring, you encourage more growth and more flowers and leaves. Some shrubs bloom on old branches and become bushy, so they need pruning to keep them looking tidy. Buddleias and fuchsias that bloom the same year can be cut back almost to the ground. So they will grow even more magnificently and healthily this summer.

Spring pruning allows you to remove dead, weak and diseased shoots and tidy up and make your beloved plants pretty. After you have done the pruning, your plants still need some care. Mulch the plants with a generous layer of garden compost or well-rotted manure. This is how you nourish them and strengthen them for healthy growth. Use sharp cutting tools – secateurs, pruning shears and a folding pruning saw can help.

By pruning before summer you will achieve the following:

Stimulating new growth in shrubs flowering on new wood.

Encourage new growth to rejuvenate old shrubs.

Thin out strong growing shrubs.

After the winter, shrubs have stored a lot of energy. The more you prune them in spring, the more they grow. Therefore, be aware that severe pruning can cause your shrub to grow even taller. If you don’t want to grow your shrubs too tall, you can just prune them back slightly before summer. And in the summer you can cut most of the bush. Late June or July is perfect.

What plants should you prune before summer?

Of course, not all plants need pruning. Here are some suggestions as to which plants should be pruned in spring to thrive and give your garden a beautiful, colorful look. Because summer is near and every gardener wants to enjoy a fabulous flower garden, right? Well, grab the secateurs and get to work!

Prune tender shrubs before summer

You can cut delicate shrubs like lavender in spring. Only prune the plants lightly to get them in good shape. Other tender shrubs that should be pruned in spring include cistus and rosemary. Again, be careful here.

Prune flowering shrubs in spring

Flowering shrubs such as B. fuchsias and Buddleja should be cut back heavily in spring. In this way you stimulate vigorous new growth at the base of the plant and guarantee a rich bloom for the new season. Prune bearded beard before summer too. shrubs, such as B. Weigela and Forsythia should be cut back immediately after flowering to keep them in good shape.

What else should be cut in spring – ornamental grasses

Deciduous grasses can be cut back heavily in spring, from March. How to proceed: Remove the old growth and free the new green shoots so that they can grow well. Dogwood and willow should be cut back heavily in spring. The same applies to plants valued for their foliage, such as B. Cotinus.

Prune perennials before summer

Before summer you can prune any perennials that you didn’t prune back in the fall. Now they have a lot of dead foliage that should be removed. This also applies to shrubs with decorative winter heads or stems, such as B. holly, sedum and thistles. Remove seed heads, stems and brown leaves.

Deciduous shrubs should be pruned now

If you have large shrubs in the garden, you can prune them at any time of the year except late fall. In late spring it’s time to prune dead or weak and diseased branches to get your shrubs in good shape. However, now it is not good to make a major pruning. So you can wait until the hibernation.

Which plants should you prune before summer: Succulent trees

Sap-bearing trees should be pruned in late spring or summer. Why? Because if you prune in winter or early spring, sap will come out of the wounds. This is about trees like walnut, birch and maple trees. For them, late spring is the best time for pruning. Be careful not to remove more than a third of the growth at a time.

Spring flowering shrubs and trees for pruning in May or June

Lilac is one of the most popular spring flowering trees. If you want to keep it in good shape and encourage profuse blooms next year, you should prune it in late spring, just after flowering or when you notice the flower clusters getting smaller and smaller. When pruning, remove dead wood and old shoots. Cut old shoots down to the ground to make room for the new shoots.

Here is a list of other spring bloomers that you can prune in May or June.