Which potted plants to go outdoors from April and which not?

The weather is somehow not really conclusive yet. Hardly do you believe that the cold days are over and the sunnier part of the year is beginning, when things change again and the nights and mornings are suddenly very fresh again. You would like to put the first plants outside, but don’t really dare to do it for fear that they could still freeze to death. And in the end, it’s actually better to wait a little longer than risk damaging the plant. But there are also those that you can put out before the ice saints without hesitation. We summarize which potted plants are allowed outside from April.

Which potted plants are allowed outside from April

There are some plants that appear sensitive due to their origin, but in fact can also withstand cooler temperatures. We have listed those below. On the one hand, the terrace offers you a lot of necessary light, but at the same time also a certain protection against wind and possible frost.

You can put these Mediterranean plants out in the tub

Typical Mediterranean plants love the warmth, which is why they also need winter quarters in our latitudes. So it’s only logical that we want to keep them warm as long as possible. It is not necessary to wait until after the ice saints. When can you put Mediterranean potted plants outside? Olive trees, laurel trees and oleanders tolerate the temperatures outside as early as the beginning of April. Here is a summary of which potted plants are allowed outside from April:

Bleiwurz

Real laurel

Feige

Fuchsia

Camelie

Oleander

olive tree

Palm trees

For which potted plants do you have to wait until after the ice saints?

Not all Mediterranean potted plants are prepared for the still quite cool temperatures, which is why you should not make the mistake of bringing all your potted plants outside right away. Instead, you should be sure that the temperatures will not fall below 5 degrees. These and other plants and flowers that should be outdoors after the ice saints are:

Bougainvillea

angel trumpet

gentian bush

Hibiscus

Mandelvilla

flower mallow

Lantana

Citrus trees like orange or lemon

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t put them out at all. The potted plants even benefit from taking them outside for a few hours on nice days, as this allows them to slowly and gently acclimate to outdoor conditions. Avoid direct sun at first to avoid burns on the leaves that have not yet hardened. Clearing and putting in and out is of course very cumbersome for large tubs, which is why this method is more suitable for the more compact tub plants or those on wheels.