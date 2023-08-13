Which Protein Should We Eat? which one is good

Which protein is most common in the body? The answer: collagen. More than 30 percent of all proteins occurring in the organism is collagen, a so-called “structural protein”.

The role of collagen is to provide strength and structural elasticity to various types of tissues, allowing them to be more or less stretched and therefore flexible without compromising the integrity of the tissues.

Which fabric is it?

A significant proportion of connective tissue contains a variety of collagen types, the most important of which are types 1 to 4. Types 1 and 2 are found in the skin, bones, cartilage, etc. Type 3 occurs preferentially in lymphatic organs such as lymph nodes, spleen and other lymphatic tissue. Type 4 is a network-forming collagen found in the basal lamina, which is the layer of skin that forms the base of epithelial cells.

By the way: The collagen fibers can only be built up if there is sufficient vitamin C[1] is available. A lack of this vitamin leads to disturbances in collagen synthesis and, in severe cases, to the development of scurvy[2].

This short and very superficial list of collagen types is intended to illustrate why this protein accounts for such a prominent proportion among the proteins in the organism. If you consider that one third of the amino acids that make up this protein are taken up by glycine, making it the most common amino acid in collagen, then it becomes clear that glycine is the most common amino acid in the body.

More about glycine and its other functions that are not limited to the synthesis of collagen:

Other amino acids that are essential for building collagen are proline[3]Hydroxyprolin[4] and alanine[5].

Our organism uses the amino acids from the collagen, among other things, to cure “problem areas” in our organism. This also makes the importance of the supply of amino acids in health problems clear once again.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my practice newsletter:

Lesser known health benefits of collagen supplementation include:

Better sleep due to high levels of glycine Reduced joint pain and stiffness Improved gastrointestinal health and function due to glycine Better blood pressure and a reduction in cardiovascular damage Improved glucose tolerance Control of inflammation and oxidative damage as glycine reduces the consumption of NADPH[6] NADPH is an “electron reservoir” with the help of which antioxidants are reduced = reactivated after they have been oxidized.

Collagen or red meat – the difference

The table presented here shows the amino acid content of collagen on the one hand and red meat (beef) on the other hand.

It can be clearly seen that collagen contains significantly more of the important amino acids that build connective tissue than red meat (green background). Since a third of all protein in the human body is collagen, it makes little sense to only eat muscle meat, since the same is not able to provide sufficient amino acids that are necessary for building resilient connective tissue.

Add to this the fact that collagen contains higher levels of specific amino acids that exhibit anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Red meat, on the other hand, contains significantly more amino acids that promote inflammation. Collagen (and also gelatine) contain remarkably small amounts of pro-inflammatory amino acids.

Our ancestors did not have direct access to gelatin or collagen, unlike us today. To do this, they had to eat up the entire hunt, including connective tissue. Such eating habits are unimaginable today, so we need to look for a plan that will help provide us with collagen and gelatin in our diet.

Collagen is important in degenerative diseases

Sea Dr. Ray Peats[7], a biologist specializing in physiology and nutrition, collagen and gelatin help to protect the body’s cells against stress, among other things. He showed that amino acids in their free state have hormone-like functions. This means that during a stressful situation, for example, cysteine ​​and tryptophan are released in large quantities. And these two amino acids have anti-metabolic effects, which means that in these amounts they interfere with the body’s metabolic work.

Other amino acids modify the function of nerve activity, increasing or decreasing it, while others, like glycine, have cytoprotective and stress-reducing properties. In this way, a number of degenerative and inflammatory diseases can be alleviated by the ingestion of collagen or gelatin.

Red meat, on the other hand, contains significantly higher concentrations of anti-metabolic amino acids, such as cysteine ​​and tryptophan. In the case of degenerative or inflammatory diseases, these are the amino acids that should be avoided in excess.

Collagen to prevent disease

dr Peat explained[8]that studies of prolongation of lifespan had shown that: Restriction of only tryptophan or only cysteine ​​was associated with a greater prolongation of lifespan than was found in fasting studies[9] could be shown. If true, this would be particularly noteworthy given the calorie restriction to date[10] was the only form known to be associated with prolongation of life (so far only in animal studies).

The reason for this effect, according to Dr. Peat lies in the fact that tryptophan and cysteine ​​inhibit thyroid function and mitochondrial energy production. Associated with this, they generate further effects that reduce resistance to stress. Tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin, which is pro-inflammatory and suppresses the immune system, which are also typical signs of the aging process.

Histidine is another amino acid that is a precursor to a pro-inflammatory compound, histamine. Here, too, it can be assumed that restricting the supply of histidine reduces the extent of the inflammation and thus possibly also has an impact on life expectancy.

This is how Dr. Peat collagen and gelatin as the solution to the problem. Because both contain almost no tryptophan and only very small amounts of cysteine, methionine and histidine. So he concludes that consuming gelatin as the main source of protein in our diet may be an easy way to avoid or minimize the amino acids associated with typical aging problems.

When cells are under stress, they make additional collagen, but they can also break it down to allow the associated tissue to grow and remodel. When collagen is degraded, it releases factors that promote wound healing and reduce the potential for tumor invasion. These are, for example, the “paradise properties” of glycine. Glycine can also prevent the formation of new blood vessels in tumors and thus stop their growth. Glycine also showed a protective effect against liver cancer and melanoma.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my practice newsletter with the “5 miracle cures”:

Side note: The “5 Miracle Cures” thing is by far the most popular newsletter that my patients love to read…

Collagen intake through traditional forms of nutrition

When we consume animal proteins in the traditional way (e.g., fishhead soup and muscles, pressed sausage and pork chops, chicken foot soup and drumsticks), we ingest large amounts of glycine and gelatin. This balance of amino acids from the whole animal supports all sorts of biological processes, including the balanced growth of tissues and organs in children.

When eating only muscle meat, the amino acid balance is the same as it is under extreme stress, when excess cortisone breaks down our muscles to provide energy and material for repair. The production of serotonin is increased by the excess tryptophan in the muscle, and serotonin stimulates the production of more cortisone, while the tryptophan itself, together with the excess cysteine ​​from the muscle, suppresses thyroid function.

What is the difference between collagen and gelatin?

Collagen and gelatin have the same amino acid composition. They differ only in their properties due to the manufacturing process. Put simply, gelatin is essentially boiled collagen. Gelatine is therefore easier to digest and is absorbed more easily and quickly. This could be important if you have an impaired digestive system.

Collagen is derived from animal bones, skin, tendons, and other connective tissue. The collagen is obtained by extraction processes with acids or alkalis, followed by a purification process. There is no use of heat here. Because of its molecular structure, collagen does not dissolve in water.

When exposed to heat, the molecular bonds of collagen break down, resulting in the formation of gelatin. This also involves a change in the molecular structure, which means that gelatine becomes soluble in water and can form a gel-like mass.

In terms of health benefits, there are minimal differences between collagen and gelatin. During digestion, collagen is broken down into smaller peptides in the gastrointestinal tract, which no longer differ from gelatine. Therefore, the consumption of gelatine is to be preferred in the case of gastrointestinal problems, since the digestive activity that has to be carried out with collagen is omitted.

How healthy is Jell-O?

Jell-O is an alleged gelatin brand from the Kraft Heinz Company, which we’ve said would fit nicely into the list of health foods. Does she?

As it turns out, these products do not contain gelatin but carrageenan, which is characterized by long-chain carbohydrates and therefore contains no protein. Carrageenan is known to cause ulcerative colitis in rats and hamsters, which is why the substance is standard research use in these animals.

Carrageenan is eliminated from the body unchanged, but can impede the absorption of nutrients in the intestine. In addition, the substance also seems to have a certain allergy potential.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

Sources:

This post was created on 08/13/2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

