Which shoes to combine with shorts? Great summer outfits to fall in love with

Airy blouses, crop tops, feminine skirts and stylish dresses are simply a must in the warm summer months. But if we had to name one piece of clothing that should not be missing from any summer wardrobe, it would definitely be shorts. Whether denim shorts, high-waist, skorts, linen pants or Bermuda shorts – shorts become our most loyal companion in the summer heat and can be styled for every occasion. But unfortunately we are having a bit of trouble with the shoe whale. Do you feel the same way? Then you should definitely read on! We’ve looked around for you and can tell you which shoes we’re wearing with shorts this summer! So get ready for a little shopping tour and be inspired by our summer outfits.

What shoes to wear with shorts? We love these outfit combos

Summer vacation, a stroll through town, Sunday brunch or even a blazer for the office – shorts go with absolutely everything and our wardrobes would be unimaginable without them. After telling you the latest Birkenstock trends for 2023, in today’s article we explain which shoes go best with shorts. But the most important thing is that you feel comfortable with your outfits and which sandals you choose is purely a matter of taste.

sandals and shorts

Can you name a better summer outfit combo than sandals and shorts? Hardly likely! You really can’t go wrong with this and with the huge selection of sandal trends, there really is something for every taste.

If you like it a little more elegant, you’re in good hands with sandals with small heels. However, women should avoid models with lacing because they make the legs appear shorter.

A better and just as trendy alternative would be sandals with a small platform heel or slingback pumps. To style the shoes to shorts, remember the following rule: the shorter the pants, the smaller the heel should be.

Combine sneakers and shorts

Fashion trends back and forth – there are some looks that outlast all trends and that you really can always count on. Comfortable sneakers and shorts – this is an absolute dream team for the summer and the trend duo is a real fashion classic.

Whether for a sporty look with denim shorts or cycling shorts or in a style break with more elegant models – sneakers always look great and can be combined wonderfully with any pair of trousers. However, chunky dad sneakers or those made of leather are not a good choice for hot summer days. Light and simple sneakers made of cotton and in light colors provide a splash of color and round off our summer outfits perfectly.

Espadrilles as the shoe trend 2023

Do you like something a little more elegant, but don’t feel like having aching feet? Then you can’t go wrong with espadrilles! The shoe classic is an absolute must-have for the summer and should not be missing in any shoe closet. Espadrilles not only look great with stylish skirts and dresses. You can also combine shoes with shorts for a comfortable yet elegant look. Especially with airy high-waist trousers, espadrilles cut a great figure and immediately put us in the holiday mood. In addition, it makes our legs look slimmer and longer – isn’t that a win-win combination?

Ballet flats and shorts

Elegant ballerinas and shorts are definitely one of our absolute favorite combinations for summer! Whether in bright colors, with embellishments or pointed ballerinas – the trend shoes are super comfortable and give even the simplest outfit a touch of elegance. Whether with denim shorts, linen shorts or Bermuda pants for a modern business outfit in summer – ballerinas harmonize wonderfully with absolutely all models and have a permanent place in our hearts and wardrobes.

Mules and loafers for summer

Do we only wear mules and loafers in spring and autumn? Not even close! The shoes can actually be combined with shorts in summer and look really cool. Models with playful details such as rivets and pearls are particularly popular for the summer months, and the trendy shoes upgrade our summer outfits in no time at all. And smaller women who would like to cheat a few centimeters are well advised to wear mules with a small heel.

Sandals with a small heel

Would you like to create an elegant summer look without having to forego style? Then sandals with a small heel are the best addition to your summer wardrobe. You can combine the shoes with shorts, but also with skirts and dresses and the result is always a trendy and at the same time comfortable summer outfit. In contrast to high heels, the small heel looks much more feminine and also conjures up long legs.

The Plateau Sandal

Comfortable, chic and a great eye-catcher – it’s not for nothing that platform sandals are celebrated as one of the biggest shoe trends in summer 2023. The comfortable shoes can be worn for any occasion and styling the shoes with shorts has never been easier. With jeans and a crop top you have the perfect summer outfit for the holidays. With an airy blouse and elegant high-waist trousers, you are perfectly dressed for a romantic dinner.