Going from long to short takes a lot of courage. Sure, hair can grow back, but we know that it won’t happen overnight. It is therefore understandable that you want to be well prepared and sure that you really choose a hairstyle that you will not regret. The shape of the face plays a big role in this. Which short hairstyle suits your face shape?

Find out your face shape to find the perfect short hairstyle for your guy. Because a good analysis will not only tell you what flatters you, but also which haircuts you should definitely avoid.

What face shape do I have?

Before you can find the right hairstyle for you, you should know your face shape. What is my face shape? Broadly speaking, faces fall into the following main shapes:

oval round angular/square heart-shaped diamond-shaped

Measure your proportions

To find out which of these your face has, you should have a few tools ready. These are:

a headband or band to keep hair out of your face flexible tape measure pen and paper mirror

As soon as you stand in front of the mirror with these tools, you can get started. The aim is to measure the face and then determine the shape of the face based on the measurements noted. How to proceed:

Measure the length of Forehead by placing the measuring tape on one temple, directly at the hairline, and pulling it across the forehead to the other temple. The band is then located in the middle between the upper hairline and the eyebrows and thus runs across. Find the distance between the cheekbones, namely where the highest point is. You still need those jaw length, which you measure in two stages: Place the tape measure on one side of your ear, along the angle of your jaw to the tip of your chin. Repeat the same on the other side. Then to get the total jaw length, take the sum of both results. The length of the face obtained by measuring from the hairline at the highest point of the forehead, over the nose and to the tip of the chin.

Find out the shape of your face

Do you have an oval face?

then the distance between the cheekbones is the widest in the length of the face. The outer contours of the face are rounded and narrow towards the top and bottom. Usually the distances from the cheekbones up and down are the same length. Sometimes the upper part is shorter than the chin area. Another typical feature is that both the forehead area and the chin, which are actually the most pointed areas of the face, are rounded.

the distance between the cheekbones is roughly the same as the length of the face. Furthermore, the forehead and chin are not so pointed, but rather rounded. When viewed from the front, the outer contours of the face are also more rounded than angular.

The jawbones are particularly important for the angular shape. These are the widest area on this face, with the space between the temples and cheekbones being about the same width. These outer points form a line, so to speak: the perpendicular lines of a square. The upper contour of the forehead is also straight rather than rounded, and the chin is not as pointed as in the two forms above, but rather angular and straight.

The heart-shaped face shape

is characterized by a broader forehead compared to the narrower chin area, which also tapers to a point. Compared to the oval face, the heart-shaped face also has higher and often more pronounced cheekbones. The forehead contours resemble the angular face where the corners are quite prominent.

has its highest point (but without being too pointed) in the middle of the forehead, while the cheekbones are the widest point. From then on, the width of the face gradually becomes narrower and more pointed up to the chin.

Which short hairstyle suits your face shape – these cuts are ideal

So now that you’ve hopefully determined your shape, of course you finally want to know: which short hairstyle suits your face shape? There are flattering haircuts, but there are also haircuts that you should definitely avoid and we summarize the most important ones below.

Short haircuts for oval faces

Which short hairstyle is suitable for an oval face? From the bob to the wolf cut to the pixie and even the daring buzz cut, you can really try everything, depending on how long you actually want to wear your hair and how much you dare. The oval face shape is probably the most uncomplicated of all. Since it has balanced proportions, you really can’t go wrong with the hairstyle. If you have thin hair, a cut that adds volume, such as the bob, is recommended. Very thick hair benefits from layers to add some fullness. A shag or wolf cut, for example, is very versatile.

Do’s: simply everything that does not unbalance the harmonious proportions of the face

Don’t’s: Hairstyles that visually lengthen or shorten the shape of the face

If the face is oval but narrower and longer:

Sometimes, although the face is oval in shape, it is quite elongated and narrow so that the rules of the oval face shape no longer apply. The short hairstyle for a narrow face should of course balance out the proportions and make it look a bit wider for this purpose. Curls are very suitable for this or a step cut that emphasizes the cheeks. The volume that is created makes an oblong face appear shorter.

Style short hairstyle for a round face

Does a short hairstyle suit me if I have a round face? Definitely, as long as it’s the right one. While an oval face should under no circumstances be chosen to look longer than the hairstyle, this is exactly an advantage when it comes to round faces. It shouldn’t be short in the neck, but it should be on the sides. This can be achieved, for example, with sidecuts. But if that’s too radical for you, leave the hair a little longer but short enough to be able to style it back on the sides and create a fake sidecut. This makes a round, full face appear narrower.

Which short hairstyle is still suitable for a round face? The bob as an all-rounder is also ideal, even if you are looking for a short hairstyle for curly hair and a round face. An asymmetrical short hairstyle is also optimal, as it loosens up the curves and makes the face appear a bit more angular.

In any case, you should try to keep the hair out of the face with the short hairstyle instead of hiding the latter with strands of hair, because this has exactly the opposite effect.

Do’s:

Bob, preferably with a side parting and also with straight fringe Straight hair that stretches the face Layers that fall sideways in the face Long (grown-out) Pixie Bowl Cut Buzz Cut Short Shag French Bob Wolf cut

Don’t’s:

classic short pixie, unless it contains asymmetry of side bangs to the bob

A notice: Especially if you have gained weight on your face, a round face shape quickly develops, even if you normally have different proportions. You can therefore choose any of the above short hairstyles for a fat face as well.

The angular face: which cut goes with it?

You want to make an angular face look softer with the short hairstyle, i.e. to compensate for the hard edges. A short bob, preferably with casual bangs, does just that. If you have straight hair, layers also prove very flattering. Add volume to the top of the face.

Do’s:

Bob (with side parting) subtle bangs steps waves to loosen up, best with side parting Short Shag French Bob Wolf Cut

Don’t’s:

too striking bangs straight bangs straight cuts that accentuate the edges of the face chin-length bob pixie with curls be careful

Combine heart-shaped faces with the right hairstyle

With the short hairstyle for a heart-shaped face, it is important to balance the wide forehead and the narrow chin. The bob as a multi-talent is also perfect here. It conforms to the forehead but adds some fullness and volume to the chin area. The bob should be cut at chin level for this purpose. You can also increase volume with curls (natural curls or perms) or waves. Another popular short hairstyle is the pixie cut and the Rachel Cut is particularly sophisticated.

Do’s:

Rachel cut oblique bangs thinned bangs fringed cuts pixie bob with side parting french bob wolf cut bixie cut

Don’t’s:

voluminous pixie at the top to voluminous bob thick bangs middle parting short bangs hairstyles

Which short hairstyle suits your face shape: the diamond-shaped face

How should the diamond face hairstyle for women look like? A layered cut that ends at chin level perfectly softens the edges of the cheekbones. A fringed pixie is also ideal as long as it is styled sideways, i.e. asymmetrically. There, too, it is best to ensure that the fringes/steps are at the level of the cheekbones, which is the widest part of the face. In contrast to all the other forms, you can also deliberately have the opposite effect with the short hairstyle, namely to provocatively emphasize the “blemish” (the cheekbones) again. You can achieve this, for example, with a bob that ends at the level of the cheeks – a hairstyle that is already quite daring. In addition to this, straight and dense bangs should be added.

Do’s:

Short haircut with chin length side pixie fringed cuts Short Shag Bob with side parting French Bob Wolf Cut Bixie CutBixie Cut

Don’t’s:

Volume on top of the head Steps in the chin area

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

