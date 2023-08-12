Which small cars to buy between Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa, Mazda2? The pros and cons compared

The segment of utilities in Italy continues to show remarkable productivity, as evidenced by automotive sales figures. These vehicles are able to offer a combination of practicality for everyday use, low fuel consumption and affordable prices. Below, we will analyze some models that are placed in a price range between 15,000 and 20,000 euros, focusing on the advantages and disadvantages:

Peugeot 208, pros and cons Opel Corsa, pros and cons Mazda2, pros and cons

Peugeot 208, pros and cons

Peugeot 208 is a small five-door car that shares its mechanics with the new Opel Corsa. It has soft lines but characterized by a touch of aggressiveness thanks to the particular design of the headlights and grille. The interiors are personal and well finished. In the more equipped versions there is a 3D digital dashboard, while the other versions are equipped with a traditional analogue dashboard. In both cases, the attention to style can affect legibility, mainly due to the driving position with a small and low-positioned steering wheel, which sometimes partially covers the instruments. Space for passengers and luggage is decent, as is accessibility. The car offers numerous storage compartments and a valid multimedia system, even if some controls may not be optimal in terms of practicality.

On the front of road performance, all Peugeot 208s are agile and boast precise steering, extremely light when maneuvering and with an adequate weight at high speeds. Tire size choice has a significant impact on comfort on rough roads, which is good with smaller-sized tires and just okay with 17-inch tires; however, cornering agility increases with larger tire sizes. The range of engines available is wide. Price starting from 15,000 euros.

Opel Corsa, pros and cons

The new Opel Corsa it has little in common with the previous one. Available only in the five-door version, it has a sober but solid style, which expresses a sense of solidity and, thanks to the more inclined rear window, also a certain dynamism. The passenger compartment is welcoming in its simplicity, with quality materials and dominated by a modern multimedia system with a screen that can reach up to 10 inches diagonally. The trunk offers good cargo capacity.

Opel Corsa it offers appreciable responsiveness when cornering, making it fun to drive, and always remains intuitive in its reactions. In addition to petrol and diesel versions, an all-electric version is also available, which promises a range of up to 360 km on a single charge. Price starting from 16,000 euros.

Mazda2, pros and cons

Mazda2 it is characterized by a dynamic and gritty style. Inside, the dashboard features a small rev counter and fits into an environment that, with the exception of a few details, appears well-groomed, even if not avant-garde. The central display, with a 7-inch screen protruding on the dashboard, is slightly small. The habitability is adequate for four adults, while the boot offers sufficient capacity, although not particularly accessible.

Mazda2 is equipped with suspension that limits body roll and boasts a rather precise steering, ideal for agile driving. The six-speed manual transmission is equally suitable, characterized by short lever movements. With the update, the automatic option is no longer available and two versions of the 1.5 petrol engine have been introduced: a micro-hybrid system is connected to the crankshaft and provides assistance during acceleration.

During slowdowns, the system recovers energy from the wheels and stores it in a dedicated supercapacitor. Power at low revs is not exceptional, but making full use of the rotation range, the four cylinders offer more than satisfactory performance and are economical in terms of fuel consumption. The equipment of the more equipped versions includes important accessories for this category, such as steering wheel and seat heating, lane keeping and the blind spot monitoring system of the mirrors, which also monitors the rear area of ​​the vehicle when carries out a reverse maneuver when leaving a parking space. Price starting from 19,000 euros.