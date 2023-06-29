Which smell magically attracts mosquitoes – and how to protect yourself

Sweat appears to be attractive, especially to mosquitoes. Scientists have now found out what exactly in sweat electrifies the pests. According to a recent study published in the journal Current Biology, mosquitoes may be most attracted to the smell of cheese.

Odor is formed by microbes on the skin

This is caused by carboxylic acids such as

butyric acid, isovaleric acid, and acetonin,

formed by microbes on human skin. “In a small screen of six individuals, we could see that the most mosquito-attractive human in the experiment had an odor signature dominated by carboxylic acids,” said Conor McMeniman, one of the study’s authors at Johns Hopkins University. Interestingly, two of these acids are found in Limburg cheese, for example. They smell rancid and pungent. Acetonine, on the other hand, smells rather sweet and putrid.

Eucalyptus repels mosquitoes

Conversely, the researchers found that a participant’s odor signature that did not contain carboxylic acids and instead smelled of eucalyptus was extremely unattractive to mosquitoes.

The study was carried out with malaria mosquitoes, the so-called Anopheles gambiae, and is therefore not necessarily transferrable to every species of mosquito. Even if it has not yet been deciphered in detail to which scents different species of mosquitoes react, it is still known that the individual body odor has an attractive effect on them – especially sweat. In addition, the carbon dioxide that we exhale attracts the insects.

Flowery soap scents attract mosquitoes

However, in a recent study, scientists from Virginia Polytechnic Institute found that certain soap scents are also tempting to mosquitoes. Because mosquitoes do not only feed on blood and their main source of food is plant nectar, they seem to be primarily attracted to floral scents.

When examining popular soap brands in the US, such as Dial, Dove, Native and Simple Truth, the researchers found that these four fragrances are particularly attractive to the pests:

Lilial (lily of the valley scent) α-Isomethylionone (violet scent) Allyl heptanoate (pineapple scent) 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate (wood scent combined with floral scent)

Soap scents that mosquitoes find repellent

But not all soap scents attract mosquitoes. The study also showed that three fragrances have a particularly repulsive effect:

Nonalactone (Coconut fragrance) Benzaldehyde (Almond fragrance) γ-Nonalactone (Watermelon and Bourbon fragrance)

However, one should not rely entirely on these scents repelling mosquitoes. “What’s really important to mosquitoes isn’t the most abundant chemical, but the specific associations and combinations of chemicals, not just from the soap but also from our personal body odors,” explains co-author and neuroethologist Clément Vinauger. Still, the scientist has one recommendation: “I would choose a coconut-scented soap if I wanted to reduce attraction to mosquitoes.”

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes

If you want to protect yourself from mosquito bites, you also have various options. Chemical insect sprays that contain biocides such as icaridin and diethyltoluamide (DEET) are the safest. However, they pollute the environment and pose health risks such as allergic reactions, irritation of the mucous membranes, etc. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should therefore not use them or be careful when using them.

The following tips will help to keep mosquitoes away without chemicals:

Shower to minimize sweat odor Fans help mosquitoes perceive human odor less Light-colored, loose clothing that covers as much skin as possible Insect screens on doors and windows Eliminate bird baths, rain barrels, etc. as they are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes

If you have been bitten anyway, you should definitely avoid scratching, even if it is difficult. Scratching too hard can lead to bacterial infections and inflammation with significantly more severe symptoms. It is best to cool the puncture site so that the sting heals quickly.

