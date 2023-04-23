Which sneakers are best for women over 60

As you get older, you certainly want an upbeat, elegant and fresh styling. Nevertheless, one should not overdo it and stick to some rules in order not to do the opposite and even look ridiculous. And that goes for any clothing and accessory, from hair or headpieces to tops, pants, and shoes. Sneakers in particular are considered an all-round talent and can be worn sporty and casually elegant with both jeans and dresses. Perfect for everyday! But what about mature women? In the following we list which sneakers are ideal for women over 60. Your outfit will be a real eye-catcher!

Which sneakers for women over 60 – is there an age limit for street shoes?

Some people are of the opinion that after a certain age you can no longer look fashionable. Complete nonsense, as numerous celebrities prove again and again. As long as it stays stylish and doesn’t look too girly, mature women can wear what the younger generations style with. Which sneakers are most flattering for women over 60?

Avoid the bland look with oomph through details

Instead of boring “granny outfits” you can go for a little more pep. This also applies to the shoes. Instead of the plain white sneakers (which are of course also suitable), models that are decorated in different ways can also be worn. And that doesn’t mean that you have to grab colorful shoes with thousands of rhinestones, rivets and the like. It can also be simpler if you like.

Shiny details in silver, with mesh, imitation leather or velor, glitter surfaces, cords or one or the other pattern made of stones… the variety offers the right thing for everyone and can be more or less striking. A sneaker trend 2023 that you should definitely stick to.

Subtle colors instead of white sneakers for women

We recommend that you also use color and opt for subtle pastel colors in particular. Rosé, light blue or beige provide simpler color accents in your outfit (and shoes.

But if you prefer it more striking, you can also choose strong or even dark tones. Sneakers for women over 60 that contain at least two shades are particularly flattering. The more striking the color, the fewer details the shoe models can have.

Slip-on sneakers for elegance and comfort at the same time

What sounds (and is) quite casual at first glance ultimately creates a really elegant look that is also comfortable, not just when you wear it, but when you put it on. Slip-on shoes are easy to slip on without needing a shoehorn or tying the shoe afterwards. So if you’re wondering which sneakers for women over 60 are suitable for everyday use without appearing too casual, you’ll get the answer with this trendy model. Not only does it go well with a more sporty everyday outfit consisting of jeans or trousers, a skirt, dress, T-shirt or blouse, but it also looks wonderful with a blazer and shirt. The perfect alternative to a suit with sneakers, which has almost become a classic.

Which sneakers for women over 60 – modern models are perfectly fine

The elegant suit is actually in quite a contrast to the rather futuristic-looking sneakers in brown and orange. But that is exactly what ensures that both elements of the outfit come into their own. And the look suits even older women perfectly, so you don’t have to shy away from styling like this.

This stylish look is sporty and elegant, and in addition to street shoes, the blazer in combination with jeans, another controversial piece of clothing for women of this age, also plays a major role. But we think the look is just perfect, regardless of age.

Ankle bare is trendy and the classic look that achieves that is pants and leggings with sneakers of course. The black models in this example match the leather leggings both in terms of color and material. So feel free to experiment with the colors of the shoes. Of course, it would be better to have a larger selection of colors in the shoe closet.

