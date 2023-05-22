Home » Which soap scent deters mosquitoes – FOCUS online
Health

Which soap scent deters mosquitoes – FOCUS online

by admin
Which soap scent deters mosquitoes – FOCUS online

Why are some people almost always bitten and others never? What attracts mosquitoes in particular? Scientists have been scratching their heads about this for a long time. There are already exciting findings. This is how mosquitoes can smell our breath, more precisely the exhaled carbon dioxide. They are also attracted to our sweat and body odor.

Now there appears to be a new criterion. That’s how Virginia Polytechnic Institute’s Morgen VanderGiessen and her colleagues found that certain soap scents either attract or repel mosquitoes can.

The background is that mosquitoes not only feed on blood, their main source of food is plant nectar, the researchers explain in a statement on the study. They therefore put forward the thesis that mosquitoes could be attracted to different degrees by flowery scents.

For their study, the subjects washed with the four most popular brands of soap in the United States

  • Dial,
  • Dove,
  • Native and
  • Simple Truth.

The researchers compared the attraction of the test subjects (or test cloths worn by them) to the mosquitoes – in the unwashed state and after using the different soaps. At the same time, VanderGiessen and her team carried out a chemical analysis using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to determine the ingredients and their proportions in the individual body odor mixtures.

They identified four chemicals that attract mosquitoes and three that repel them.

Four scents attract mosquitoes

According to the study, there are four substances that are particularly attractive to mosquitoes:

  • Lilial (lily of the valley scent)
  • α-Isomethylionone (violet scent)
  • Allylheptanoat (Ananas-Duft)
  • 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate (wood scent combined with floral scent)
See also  Nocturnal awakenings: pay attention to the serious message sent by your body

3 scents repel mosquitoes

And three that are particularly repulsive:

  • Nonalactone (Coconut Scent)
  • Benzaldehyde (Almond Fragrance)
  • γ-nonalactone (watermelon and bourbon scent)

According to the researchers, the following generally applies: “What is really important for the mosquitoes is not the most frequently occurring chemical, but the specific associations and combinations of chemicals, not only from the soap, but also from our personal body odors,” says Co- Author and neuroethologist Clément Vinauger.

Still, the scientist has one recommendation: “I would choose a coconut-scented soap if I wanted to reduce attraction to mosquitoes.”

Further tests are now planned

Now further research is planned, with more subjects and more soaps, to find even more potential mosquito repellent substances. The scientists also want to investigate how long the influence of the soap on body odor lasts. “For example, we want to know whether the morning shower can still influence mosquito behavior in the evening.”

You may also like

Attempt to kidnap a two-year-old boy. She blocked...

How to find out if you are celiac...

Pierre Fabre announces the start of the EU...

Too many hours in front of screens, sleep...

AUSL Modena – Mirandola: the Territorial Operations Center...

Molinette, it’s a flea alarm: three operators visited...

Planet of Lana, the review of a sci-fi...

Folk festival without grilled sausage? Dispute in Würzburg...

Transplants, Tor Vergata becomes a reference point for...

Rimini ready to transform itself into the largest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy