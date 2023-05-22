Which soap scent deters mosquitoes – FOCUS online

Why are some people almost always bitten and others never? What attracts mosquitoes in particular? Scientists have been scratching their heads about this for a long time. There are already exciting findings. This is how mosquitoes can smell our breath, more precisely the exhaled carbon dioxide. They are also attracted to our sweat and body odor.

Now there appears to be a new criterion. That’s how Virginia Polytechnic Institute’s Morgen VanderGiessen and her colleagues found that certain soap scents either attract or repel mosquitoes can.

The background is that mosquitoes not only feed on blood, their main source of food is plant nectar, the researchers explain in a statement on the study. They therefore put forward the thesis that mosquitoes could be attracted to different degrees by flowery scents.

For their study, the subjects washed with the four most popular brands of soap in the United States

Dial,

Dove,

Native and

Simple Truth.

The researchers compared the attraction of the test subjects (or test cloths worn by them) to the mosquitoes – in the unwashed state and after using the different soaps. At the same time, VanderGiessen and her team carried out a chemical analysis using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to determine the ingredients and their proportions in the individual body odor mixtures.

They identified four chemicals that attract mosquitoes and three that repel them.

Four scents attract mosquitoes

According to the study, there are four substances that are particularly attractive to mosquitoes:

Lilial (lily of the valley scent)

α-Isomethylionone (violet scent)

Allylheptanoat (Ananas-Duft)

4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate (wood scent combined with floral scent)

3 scents repel mosquitoes

And three that are particularly repulsive:

Nonalactone (Coconut Scent)

Benzaldehyde (Almond Fragrance)

γ-nonalactone (watermelon and bourbon scent)

According to the researchers, the following generally applies: “What is really important for the mosquitoes is not the most frequently occurring chemical, but the specific associations and combinations of chemicals, not only from the soap, but also from our personal body odors,” says Co- Author and neuroethologist Clément Vinauger.

Still, the scientist has one recommendation: “I would choose a coconut-scented soap if I wanted to reduce attraction to mosquitoes.”

Further tests are now planned

Now further research is planned, with more subjects and more soaps, to find even more potential mosquito repellent substances. The scientists also want to investigate how long the influence of the soap on body odor lasts. “For example, we want to know whether the morning shower can still influence mosquito behavior in the evening.”