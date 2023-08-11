Which style suits my figure?

Whether the outfit is perfect is influenced by many things. A particularly important point is the body shapes, because with the clothes you should balance them – emphasize the chocolate sides and conceal the less flattering areas. How do I know what kind of character I have? How can I determine my body shape and what would be the right outfit accordingly?

By measuring certain areas of the body, you can quickly and easily determine your figure type. And once you have calculated this, you can dress properly with the help of simple tips and tricks. What body shape am I?

How to calculate your figure type

In principle, the figures are divided into 5 types and these also have special names. You can get your own by measuring your body. So you need:

a tape measure possibly a mirror paper and pen to take notes

It is best to stand in front of a mirror so that you are also sure that you are measuring in the right place and that you are keeping the tape straight. Measure the following areas of the body (you can ask someone for help):

Hips at their widest point Waist at their narrowest point Shoulders

Write these measurements down on a piece of paper in the same order for easier reference. Based on the measurements you should be able to determine your body shape pretty much straight away and they are:

Determining body shape: So what shape do I have?

There is the apple shape, the pear shape and the hourglass shape, probably the best known, but not only. Which one do you have according to your measurements?

Apple shape, the figure type V

With a V figure, women have broad shoulders, while the waist is rather straight and narrow, just like the hips. Not infrequently, apple-shaped bodies also have larger breasts (then one often speaks of the strawberry shape) and therefore a flat bottom and slender legs. Broad shoulders are a typical feature of men, which is why women with this body shape usually feel too masculine.

How do you balance it out?

Emphasize other, more feminine forms. Avoid cuts and accessories that draw attention to the shoulders.

what suits me Do you wear:

Short dresses for apple figure, A-line, wrap dresses, sleeveless or short-sleeved maxi dresses (especially for small women who want to visually elongate their body) Shorts Pencil skirts, knee-length skirts, mini-skirts Skinny jeans, skinny jeans Clothing and accessories that flatter the body stretch: button plackets, long necklaces, scarves and shawls Avoid wearing thick fabrics for your upper body no Padded shoulders A-line coats and jackets, without a belt and knee-length (for tall women) or shorter (for short women) prominent pockets in a wide, structured shape; no Micro or nano bags Chunky shoes, such as platform shoes and wedges or strappy sandals

Pear shape, the figure type A

The pear shape is basically the reverse of the apple shape: the torso is narrower than the hips and the waist is somewhere in between or similar in width to the hips. If the body is pear-shaped, the legs are slender, as are the arms.

How do you flatter the figure?

Emphasize the upper body to distract from the broader lower body. Decorations, striking patterns and colors serve as eye-catchers. Use a nice neckline to emphasize the slim upper body. Be careful with the choice of jeans. This must not additionally emphasize the wide hips.

How do I dress properly? Do you wear:

Striking tops (prints, colors, patterns and other decorations) Off-the-shoulder tops Necklines Fitted tops to emphasize the slim waist Short sleeves and cap sleeves compensate for the lack of shoulder width (T-shirts, blouses, dresses) Collars Dresses and pants in A -line conceal the wide hips; Hem ends best at the narrowest part of the leg (shinbone or thigh) Small women can wear A-line dresses in maxi size, tall women benefit from the mini version Bell bottoms create length and conceal the wide hips Fit & Flare dresses (narrow waist , flared skirt); There are also in the form of jumpsuits A-line jackets and princess seam coats in square or box shapes Bags with short straps so they are not at hip level Shoes that lengthen the body and distract from the hips, such as heels and pointy shoes

Hourglass shape, figure type X

Figure type X, i.e. the hourglass figure in women, is considered a preferred body shape, as it is characterized by a slim waist, among other things. Shoulders and hips are wider and about the same width, creating a curvy look and female body shapes. The bust size is also often larger. Due to this balanced distribution of body proportions in women, you can wear just about anything and emphasize any areas in a targeted manner.

Here’s what to keep in mind if you have this womanly figure:

Emphasize the slim body areas such as the waist and calves as well as the bust size.

The ideal outfits for the hourglass figure? Do you wear:

Peplum tops Wrap-around tops and dresses V-neck Drainpipe jeans or tapered trousers if the hourglass shape is very pronounced Avoid obtrusive prints on trousers Bottoms with low hips (for flat stomachs; unfavorable for figure type X with belly), but not for petite figures Pencil skirts (petite women with a length below the knee) Overall with a tight waist Tailored blazers, cropped bomber jackets and denim jackets Any bag shape is suitable In principle any type of shoe, but rounded, sturdy shoes are best to compensate for the curves; thin heels

Banana shape, also called figure type H

The banana shape is also known as a rectangular body shape, as you might have guessed. Accordingly, it is characterized by fairly straight lines. Or to put it another way: shoulders, waist and hips are almost the same width and the bust size is usually not too big. On the whole, this physique of the woman appears very athletic, which is often perceived as too masculine by those affected.

How can you dress to cover it all up?

Create the illusion of curves to balance out narrow hips, waist and shoulders. Choose a combination of bust-enchanting details and a tight waist. Tight-fitting skirts and pants are suitable to emphasize the slim figure. However, if you want curves, it is better to go for bell-shaped cuts.

Which clothes suit me? Do you wear:

Wrap-around tops U-necks and other cut-outs Crop tops (bare midriff) Push-ups (bras or tops) Striking tops: ruffles, ruffles, pleats, decorations in the bust area. For smaller body sizes, more subtle patterns, because large patterns look overwhelming and make you even smaller Bell-shaped lower body: pencil skirts, ruffle skirts, A-line dresses, cropped jackets, belts at the waist, wide pockets, no Boxy all shoes are possible, but especially leg-lengthening models

Orange shape or Figure type O

The orange shape is widest at the waist, but the bust is also quite plump. The belly is round, the buttocks are wider but flat, and the legs are rather slender. All in all, a round look is created.

You should note that:

The narrower body area is emphasized here in order to conceal the wide waist.

Which clothing style suits me? Do you wear:

Wrap tops Peplum tops V-necks and other cuts Wide, airy sleeves (e.g. dolman) Drainpipe jeans, trousers, bootcuts High waist, also with a belt Blazers and open jackets for straight lines that balance out the curves on the stomach Long coats and cardigans, dusters (dust coat) up to above the knees, collars to create broader shoulders, boots to just below the knees, heels or platforms, wedge heels

Determine body shape when measurements are between two types?

It may be that the measured result is not very clear and you are between two body shapes. In this case, it is best to follow the outfit and styling tips for both body types.

Determine your body shape now and find the right cuts for your clothes. The shopping can begin!

