Vegetables are very important in the everyday food plan. It is the first habit to keep in mind when eating, there must be many vegetables, about half of the food. In addition to vegetables, fruit is also important, you need to eat about 3/4 of them a day, at breakfast and as a snack. However, care must be taken not to eat too much sugary fruit such as grapes. The most important thing, however, is to vary, not always eat the same vegetables so as to guarantee our body the beneficial properties they contain. Let’s see which vegetables are best to eat.

Which vegetables are good for health? Here is the ranking

To distinguish them well and also see all the properties, we are going to divide them into colors. For the red color we have vegetables like the tomato, the beetroot, radish and beetroot. Red vegetables are full of antioxidants, such as lycopene and anthocyanins. They contain a lot of vitamin C and are important for bones, skin and teeth. They also promote the absorption of iron.

For the green color, we find asparagus, basil, chard, broccoli, cucumbers, chicory, lettuce, spinach and courgettes. They contain a lot of magnesium and folic acid and are important for correct energy metabolism. They go to relax the body and facilitate muscle function. Some of them also have anticancer properties.

For the white instead, we find garlic, onion, cauliflower, fennel, leeks and celery). They are foods rich in fiber and potassium. They also contain antioxidant and anticancer substances. They regulate pressure and muscle function.

For the yellow-orange we find carrots, peppers and pumpkin. They go to help the immune system since they contain a lot of beta-carotene which is then converted into vitamin A by our body.

Finally for the blue-violet color we find radicchio and aubergines, which are important for reducing oxidative stress since they contain antioxidants and vitamin C.